This month, Sun Prairie-based Royle Printing has chosen to partner with Badger Childhood Cancer Network (BCCN) to provide Christmas gifts to five local families whose children are undergoing cancer treatment. BCCN is a local organization that educates, supports, serves and advocates for children and their families dealing with childhood cancer and life-threatening blood disorders.
“We are blessed to have so many individuals and organizations who are generous with adopting a family or two to help make the holiday’s easier,” said BCCN Executive Director Susannah Peterson. “Royle Printing’s contribution will make a difference to these children undergoing cancer treatment and their families during this difficult time.”
Each year, BCCN hosts its annual ‘Adopt-a-Family’ program which invites individuals, families, and companies to choose a family in need whose child is undergoing cancer treatment at UW Children’s Hospital. The gifts provided for these families are greatly appreciated during Christmas as they may not have the time or funds to celebrate the holiday with loved ones, as often times the holiday is spent inside the hospital.
“The entire Royle family looks forward to coming together to help these five families in need. We want to make Christmas a bit easier and stress-free for them all,” said Royle Printing CEO Chris Carpenter.
Royle and its employees have worked together to contribute the list of items the families have requested. The gifts were distributed to the families during the week of Dec. 16th.
To learn more about BCCN, visit badgerchildhoodcancer.org.
Royle Printing, headquartered on South Bird Street, is an independently owned and managed printing company specializing in high quality graphic and distribution services; for more information about Royle Printing, visit royle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.