Donors to the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) said, “Bah humbug,” to the district donations during the 2018-19 school year, choosing to donate nearly $41,000 less, according to figures recently made available by the district.
Donations to the district dropped from $256,207.85 during the 2017-18 school year to $215,947.42 during the 2018-19 school year that ended June 30th.
Donations ranged from $50 to $38,760, according to figures compiled by the district.
Many donations came from booster groups, the most notable being the Sun Prairie Dance Team Booster Club, which gave $12,540 to the high school for the UDA camp for the dance team. The club also donated $2,500 for varsity dance team coaches stipends.
Other large booster club donations included:
• The Sun Prairie High School Hockey Boosters — $7,017.50 to the Sun Prairie High School (SPHS) boys hockey program.
• Sun Prairie Baseball Boosters — $3,934.81 for transportations costs associated with transporting junior varsity and varsity baseball teams to Eau Claire and $3,225 for a pitching machine.
• Sun Prairie Lacrosse Boosters — $3,376 to SPHS for “various girls lacrosse team needs.” The club also donated $1,020 for “shooter shirts” for the lacrosse team and another $1,060 for team uniforms.
• Cross Country Boosters — $2,341.79 to SPHS for transportation for the cross country team.
• Backcourt Club and Lady Cards Courtside Club — $2,000 to SPHS for the donation of a Hudl Focus camera and $394 for a Hudson field trip.
• Boys Soccer Boosters — $1,800 to SPHS for a coaching stipend.
• Sun Prairie Cardinal Tennis Booster Club — $1,510 for a donation of five tennis benches to SPHS in both 2018 and 2019. The club also donated three tennis player benches at a cost of $991.70 to SPHS in 2018.
• Sun Prairie Volleyball Boosters — $574.06 to SPHS for the Minneapolis Coaching Clinic.
• The Sun Prairie Quarterback Club — $494.71 to SPHS for a bus to Camp Douglas for football team leadership training.
School-Community Organizations were also generous in their support, including these donations:
• Royal Oaks School Community Organization (SCO) — $38,760 for various school or student needs and requests.
• Horizon SCO — $13,227.87 and $5,022.61 for various school or student needs and requests.
• Eastside School Community Organization (ESCO) — $15,734.03 for various school or student needs and requests.
• Northside SCO — $15,534.31 for various school or student needs and requests.
• Creekside Association of Families and Educators (CAFE) — $12,249.27 for various school or student needs and requests.
• Westside Organization of Parents Teachers and Students (OPTS) — $7,949.49 for various school or student needs and requests.
• C.H. BEST — $5,339.30 for various school or student needs and requests.
• Meadow View SCO — $3,554 for various school or student needs and requests.
Notable company donations included:
• Anytime Fitness, $9,000 for a donation of equipment to the SPASD.
• Badger Sporting Goods, $8,500 to SPHS for football jerseys worn during the Salute to First Responders Night.
• HRI Vending, $1,500 for a vending machines at C.H. Bird Elementary School.
• Ameriprint, $450 to the SPASD for the Cardinal Heights “Take a Seat” campaign to replace seats in the auditorium at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School (CHUMS).
• $375 from American Transmission Company to purchase trees at Prairie View and Meadow View.
• Hallman Lindsay Paints, $200 for the Take a Seat campaign at CHUMS.
• Jung Garden Center, $60 for a white oak tree donated to Patrick Marsh.
Foundation donations included $1,000 from the Ironman Foundation to SPHS for the Ultimate Frisbee Club; $500 by the Madison Civics Club to SPHS for the Black Student Union and $250 from the Sun Prairie Lions Foundation for the Black Student Union’s Historically Black Colleges initiative.
Among notable individual donations were a $2,500 donation by David Wolfe to Westside for the book fair and families in need; $2,000 by the Seifert Family Fund to Royal Oaks Elementary for unrestricted use; $1,500 donated by former Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher to SPHS for football helmets; $1,000 by David and Roseann Rosin to support the SPHS Ultimate Frisbee team and the Cap City Girls Hockey Team; $200 each by Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder and School Board Clerk Carol Albright for the Take a Seat Campaign at CHUMS; $362 to SPHS by former wrestling coach Bob Downing for wrestling tournament awards; and $100 by retired SPASD Superintendent Ollie Berge for the Take a Seat campaign.
Grant amounts more than doubled
While donations were down, the amount the district received in grants more than doubled, from $151,740 in 2017-18 to $350,035 in 2018-19.
Notable grants include two 21st Century Learning Center grants for Prairie Phoenix Academy ($80,000) and C.H. Bird Elementary ($100,000) from the Department of Public Instruction. The district received two Act Now Staff Training Grants from the DPI and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin ($1,500 each) and an Educator Effectiveness Grant, also from DPI for $53,600.
The DPI also bestowed grants for School-Based Mental Health Services ($75,000), Universal Design for Learning ($10,000) and an Alcohol and other Drug Abuse (AODA) grant renewal for $25,000.
Other grants included a $1,685 grant from the Wisconsin Institute of Certified Public Accountants (WICPA) for career awareness, a $750 grant from Whitetails Unlimited and a $1,000 grant from the Sand County Foundation for a pollinator and monarch habitat.
The donation and grant totals do not include dollars from the Sun Prairie Education Foundation, which regularly gives grants to the SPASD to enhance educational excellence in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.