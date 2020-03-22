Sun Prairie’s Prairie Phoenix Academy has a new principal.
Members of the Sun Prairie School Board on March 16 approved the hiring of Michael D. Morgan Jr. to be the new principal, replacing Lisa Bollinger.
Morgan is anticipating his graduation from Madison’s Edgewood College in May with a doctoral degree in education, but already has a master’s in educational administration and supervision from National Louis University and a master’s in education from Cardinal Stritch. He received a bachelor’s degree in education and a bachelor’s degree in community education from UW-Milwaukee.
Morgan currently works as a principal with the Milwaukee Environmental Sciences Academy Charter School, and previously worked as principal for Milwaukee College Prep Lola Rowe North Campus.
Licensed as a superintendent, Morgan also holds Department of Public Instruction (DPI) licenses to be a principal, director of instruction, director of special education and pupil services, broad field social studies, economics, history and psychology.
Prairie Phoenix Academy will move from its current location at 160 South St. before the start of the 2021-22 school year.
The academy will move into the current Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School (CHUMS) at 220 Kroncke Drive.
As part of the 2019 referendum, CHUMS will be remodeled to transition to use as a new middle school, district training center, employee medical clinic and Prairie Phoenix Academy.
Donations down from 2018-19
A report provided to board members shows donations during the 2019-20 school year are less than half of what they were during the 2018-19 school year.
The report indicates a total of $102,501.09 in donations so far this year, compared to $243,661.32 during the 2018-19 school year.
The district has received just $83,860 in competitive grants this school year, compared to $350,035.60 during the 2019-20 school year.
Notable donations since Oct. 1 include a $10,744 donation from Milwaukee Tools for tools to be used by the Sun Prairie High School Construction class; $2,000 from the Seifert Family Fund to Royal Oaks for unrestricted use; and $1,960 from Gerald A. Brooks to Royal Oaks for student/school needs.
Retired Sun Prairie educator and former SPHS girls basketball coach Bill Jabs donated starter shells to Patrick Marsh Middle School for middle school track meets ($1,470).
Last Dec. 4, Ford Motor Company donated an $850 turbo charger to SPHS. Mike Kostelnik donated $834.15 to install a monitor at the SPHS Rotary Concession Stand.
Organizations were also large donors, including a $24,882.59 donation by the Lady Cardinals Softball Booster Club to the high school for airline tickets, hotel, food and transportation for a team competition in Florida; a $6,250 donation from the Cardinal Swim Booster Club to the boys swim team to purchase equipment; $4,030 from the Sun Prairie Cardinal Dance Team Booster Club to the Dance Team; $13,804 by the Backcourt Club to SPHS for boys basketball as well as $1,500 for a Hudl camera. The Lady Cards Courtside Club donated $1,500 for Hudl service.
School Community Organizations were also large donors to schools. The Horizon School Community Organization (SCO) donated $7,139 to the elementary school for student and school needs on Feb. 19, then $3,335 for a variety of supplies to be used at Horizon. Royal Oaks SCO donated $6,388 to Royal Oaks Elementary for student or school needs.
Competitive grants included the Madison Jazz Society ($500), The Milwaukee Society of Plastics Engineers Education Foundation ($5,000) as well as DPI grants for alcohol and other drug abuse ($25,000) and educator effectiveness ($53,360).
