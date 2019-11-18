A 17-year-old Sun Prairie school student, who police say threatened to shoot people, is facing terrorism charges.
Gabriel T. Pierre is charged with terrorist threats-public panic/or fear and disorderly conduct. He is scheduled for an initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court on Dec. 9.
Pierre reportedly told a Sun Prairie teacher that he wanted to be a “shooter” and planned to buy a gun with his next paycheck. A Sun Prairie High School teacher notified a Sun Prairie School Liaison officer of the threat on Sept. 18, 2019.
Pierre was at the Sun Prairie High School during the 2018-2019 school year and was moved to the Early Learning Center at 509 Commercial Avenue, Sun Prairie, for the 2019-20 school year, police report.
According to the criminal complaint, Pierre told a teacher that he would be purchasing a “32 pocket rocket” and she should wait a month because he would “kill everybody.” He also told the teacher that he was using cocaine and ecstasy.
The Sun Prairie Police School Liaison Officer reported that he had previous experiences with Pierre, during times when the teen was “emotionally and behaviorally erupting,” and would make statements that he wanted to shoot unknown people, according to the criminal complaint. The police officer said he was contacted by staff whenever Pierre opposed school authority.
When Pierre was contacted by a Sun Prairie Police School Liaison Officer on Sept. 18, he reportedly appeared annoyed that teachers reported the incident and downplayed the situation. Pierre reportedly told the police officer that he didn’t like the new teacher and made comments to make her go away.
The teacher told police that Pierre said he loved guns and his dad had many at home. The teen’s mother confirmed to police that there were hunting rifles at their home, locked up in a safe, according to the criminal complaint.
Pierre faces up to three years and nine months in prison and/or an $11,000 fine, on the felony and misdemeanor charges.
