Wisconsin had 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending September 8, 2019, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Cool, wet and overcast conditions slowed crop progress this week.
Rain fell at both the beginning and end of the week, ranging from heavy downpours to persistent drizzle. Some reporters commented that they once again had standing water in fields, interrupting haying and fall plantings.
"A cool, mostly cloudy week didn't help all that much with crop maturation," A Fond du Lac County/Washington County reporter wrote. "Corn, beans and apples still a good two weeks behind average."
"Cool temperatures are slowing the progress and maturity of corn and beans. Still need some warm sunny days to finish these crops to maturity," a Columbia County reporter observed.
Corn and soybeans remained well behind normal development; more heat is needed to push the crop to full maturity before the first frost.
Small amounts of corn were chopped this week, in some cases for immediate feeding. A few reporters noted white mold appearing in soybean fields. Small grains, vegetables, hay and potatoes were all being harvested as conditions allowed.
Manure hauling continued and winter wheat planting was taking off. Topsoil moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 8 percent short, 83 percent adequate and 9 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 7 percent short, 83 percent adequate and 10 percent surplus.
Corn silking was reported at 94 percent complete. Seventy-two percent of corn has reached the dough stage, 16 days behind last year and 13 days behind the 5-year average. Thirty-one percent of corn was dented, 15 days behind last year and 12 days behind the average. Corn condition was 67 percent good to excellent, up 1 percentage point from last week. Corn for silage harvest was 5 percent complete, 9 days behind last year and 4 days behind the average.
Soybeans blooming was reported at 94 percent. Eighty-five percent of soybeans were setting pods, 23 days behind the average. Leaves were coloring on 13 percent of the state's soybeans, 12 days behind last year and 9 days behind the average. Soybean condition was 70 percent good to excellent, unchanged from last week.
Winter wheat harvest was 99 percent complete. Planting was reported at 8 percent, 3 days behind last year, but 2 days ahead of the average. Ninety-seven percent of oats were coloring or beyond.
Oats were 78 percent harvested, 14 days behind the average.
Potato harvest was reported as 27 percent complete, even with last year but 6 days behind the average. Potato condition was 82 percent good to excellent, down 3 percentage points from last week.
The third cutting of alfalfa hay was 88 percent complete, 9 days behind last year. The fourth cutting was 30 percent complete, 10 days behind last year. All hay condition was reported 64 percent in good to excellent condition, 1 percentage point above last week.
Pasture condition was rated 62 percent in good to excellent condition, down 3 percentage points from last week.
