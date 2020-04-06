Dane County deputies, with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol and several local police agencies, arrested two suspects in connection with an early April 6 burglary at Gander Outdoors in the Town of Burke.
Lt. Gary Vandivier of the Dane County Sheriff's Department said at approximately 12:38 a.m., Dane County deputies, along with DeForest police, Madison police with a drone, Wisconsin State Patrol, Monona Police Department K-9 team and Middleton K-9 team responded to an alarm at Gander Outdoors at 6199 Metro Dr. in the Town of Burke.
Upon arrival of deputies, the vehicle fled the scene and crashed on Highway 51 and Metro Drive.
Raymond M. Sanchez III, age 36, fled the scene on foot. He was eventually located in a creek at Token Creek Park. Vandivier said a Dane County Sheriff’s Office K9 and Middleton PD K9 were deployed into the creek. Monona PD and DeForest PD officers entered the creek and took him into custody. A female passenger pinned in the vehicle after the crash Joshalynne R. Campbell, 35, was arrested for burglary, operating a motor vehicle without consent, criminal damage to property, and four counts of felony bail jumping.
Both suspects were taken to University of Wisconsin Hospital ER for medical clearances. Sanchez was arrested for burglary, eluding, operating a motor vehicle without consent, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property, resisting, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.
