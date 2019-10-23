Sun Prairie alders continue to tweak the 2020 budget with an eye on the tax impact and future debt service levies.
Mayor Paul Esser introduced his city budget earlier this month with updated figures would increase taxes $54 on an average home ($260,000).
So far in the 2020 budget, alders have in place cost to continue funding, the initiatives from the mayor’s budget with no tax levy impact, and city fee increases, Council President and District 2 Alder Bill Connors confirmed at the Oct. 15 Committee of the Whole.
Alders voted Tuesday to add Sun Prairie Public Library initiatives—Sunday hours, Hoopla Digital Services and Library Champion signs — that will be covered by Dane County library funding.
They also OK’d a transportation survey on future bus expansion. The majority of that funding will be covered with a grant, according to District 4 Alder Al Guyant.
The Committee of the Whole voted down creating a plan (at the cost of $90,000) that would identify and prioritize gaps in the bicycle and pedestrian networks around the city, create street policies, and recommend ordinance changes.
Esser, who listened in as alders reviewed the city budget, said the real issue is the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) budget. Guyant, among other alders, said CIP project debt service will put pressure on future operational budgets.
Two mega-million dollar projects—the Sun Prairie Public Library expansion and Public Works Facility Campus—are vying for funding in the city’s CIP. But after hearing grim debt projections, city officials are questioning if it’s the right time for either project.
Esser says he has a plan to look at a CIP to address both the library and public works projects in the next 5-10 years.
“I think that we can reduce the debt enough that debt service payment in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 won’t overwhelm our operating budget so we can meet the needs of the city,” Esser said at the Oct. 15 Committee of the Whole meeting.
Esser said he will direct city staff to come up with a plan to bring to the Committee of the Whole.
Connors said he’s willing to hear the ideas.
“There is a major stumbling block with the CIP that is holding up the operating side and I think there is some genuine concern that we don’t want to go too high on the tax impact of the operating budget,” Connors said.
The Committee of the Whole is set to take up the budget at its Tuesday, Oct. 29 meeting.
A public hearing on the city budget is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5 during the Committee of the Whole meeting starting at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.