The Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) has scheduled several dates in 2020 for developmental screenings for children whose parents are planning to enroll them in the district's 4K or kindergarten programs.
Developmental screenings provide a free developmental check for children 3 to 5 years old who are not yet enrolled in kindergarten.
The purpose of the screening is to educate families about normal child development and to identify children who are in need of further assessment.
District staff who are knowledgeable about typical milestones in all areas of development are on hand to play with children, answer questions, and address any concerns that the family might have regarding their child's development.
Hearing and vision will also be screened by a district nurse.
The SPASD will be holding Early Childhood Screening from 4-7 p.m. on the following dates in 2020:Tuesday, Jan. 21, Wednesday Feb. 19, Tuesday March 17, and Wednesday April 22.
Screenings are held by appointment only and are held at the Early Learning Resource Center at Token Springs Elementary, which is located at 1435 N. Thompson Rd. in Sun Prairie.
