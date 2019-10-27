FILE -- This photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows the company's baby powder. Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid have pulled some or all 22-ounce bottles of Johnson’s baby powder from shelves to avoid confusing consumers, after a minuscule amount of asbestos was found in one bottle. Johnson & Johnson recalled all 33,000 bottles from the same lot as that bottle last Friday, a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notified the company that routine testing discovered the asbestos in one bottle bought from an online retailer.