The recycling industry continues to face unprecedented challenges regarding contamination. Contamination rates at the Material Recovery Facility (MRF), where your recyclables are sorted, are increasing.
When non-recyclable items are placed in the recycling cart, the facility's contamination rate increases and the ability to recycle correct items decreases.
Keeping the recycling clean allows for the maximum amount of recycled material to be recovered. Contaminants often result in malfunctions and breakdowns to the equipment at the MRF.
The City of Sun Prairie is asking for your help in spreading the word by keeping non-recyclables and trash out of the recycling carts.
Common contaminants include:
- Brush & yard waste.
- Electronics.
- Styrofoam, packing peanuts, and other foam plastics, even if there is a recycling symbol on it.
- Non-recyclable plastics:
- Plastic plates, plastic silverware, toys, random small plastic pieces, plastic lids that are not attached to a container, etc.
- If there is not a recycling symbol on it, it should not go in the single-stream.
- Single-serve coffee pods.
- Full or only partially emptied containers, including: aerosol cans, tin/steel cans with food still in them, plastic containers with food still in them, cardboard boxes with things still in them.
- Extension cords, garden hoses, and other “stringy” items
- Rubber.
- Frozen food or microwave dinner plates.
- ANY Syringes, with or without needles attached.
- Large metal items/metal items heavier than 10 pounds.
- Diapers.
- Flammable containers.
For a complete list of non-recyclable items, click here.
How can you help?
- Place only approved recyclables in your recycling cart. For a current recycling list, please click here (also available in Spanish).
- Share this new 7-minute video to find out what happens to your recyclables at our Kipp Street Station Material Recovery Facility.
- Become a Super Recycler! Watch our 11 short and quick recycling tips videos created by Pellitteri Waste Systems highlighting how to recycle better.
Call Pellitteri Waste Systems at 608-257-4285 if you have any remaining questions.
