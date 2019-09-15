World Dairy Expo’s participating companies will showcase their latest research, products and services to help dairy producers improve their operations during new, educational Knowledge Nook Sessions.
Sessions will be presented daily in the Knowledge Nook, located in the atrium of the Exhibition Hall. The following is the list of 2019 Knowledge Nook Sessions and their sponsors as of Sept. 11. For a current listing, download World Dairy Expo’s new, free mobile event app or visit the WDE website.
TUESDAY, OCT. 1
10:30 a.m.
Keep Your Animals Moving
Brad Ingram, Midwest Regional Sales Manager, Vettec, Inc.
Presented by: Vettec, Inc.
11:30 a.m.
Growing Your Business for Generations to Come — Are We Shaping the Right Model?
Francisco Rodriguez, Integrated Robotics Manager, DeLaval, Inc. Presented by: DeLaval, Inc.
12:30 p.m.
Labor Issues and Animal Welfare — Are Milking Robots Part of the Solution?
Jouni Pitkäranta, M.Sc., Founder and Board Chairman, 4dBarn. Virpi Kurkela, DVM, Veterinary Specialist, 4dBarn
Presented by: 4dBarn
1:30 p.m.
Essential Microbial Support: Improving Health and Performance with Probiotics
Dr. Mike Hutjens, Professor, Department of Animal Sciences, University of Illinois. Presented by: Chr. Hansen
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2
9:30 a.m.
Evolution of Hybrid Alfalfa and What’s Next by Sara Hendrickson, Forage Leader, Dairyland Seed; Chad Staudinger, Regional Sales Manager, Dairyland Seed; Steve Wagner, Alfalfa Plant Breeder, Corteva Agriscience. Presented by: Dairyland Seed
10:30 a.m.
Better Haymaking — Greater ROI and Feed Quality for Dairy Operations Through Denser Bales by Jordan Milewski, Crop Preparation Marketing Manager, New Holland Presented by: New Holland
11:30 a.m.
Herd Insights Brought to Life with Augmented Reality
Roxie Muller, Innovation Manager, Nedap Livestock Management
Presented by: Nedap Livestock Management
12:30 p.m.
Colostrum for So Many OTHER Reasons
Dr. Rick Dumm, DVM
Presented by: Dairy Tech, Inc.
1:30 p.m.
Managing and Marketing Dairy Crossbreds
Dr. Grant Crawford, Technical Services Manager, Merck Animal Health
Presented by: Merck Animal Health
THURSDAY, OCT. 3
9:30 a.m.
Colostrum for So Many OTHER Reasons by Dr. Rick Dumm, DVM Presented by: Dairy Tech, Inc.
10:30 a.m.
Estrotect Breeding Indicators — A New Reproduction Management Tool. Dr. Ky Pohler, PHD, Associate Professor, Texas A&M University. Presented by: Estrotect
11:30 a.m.
Phixup — An Innovative and Natural Way to Maintain Optimum Ruminal Conditions
Rodrigo Araujo de Souza, PhD, Business Unit Manager North America, Timab Magnesium USA. Presented by: Timab Magnesium USA
12:30 p.m.
Starting Calves with Force — Lifetime Health and Production Begin on Day One. Dr. David P. Casper, Technical Services Leader/Dairy Nutritionist, Furst-McNess Company. Presented by: Furst-McNess Company
1:30 p.m.
Acoustic Pulse Technology — Increasing Milk Yield and Treating Mastitis Free of Antibiotics by Dr. Gabriel Leitner PHD, Chief Science Officer, Armenta. Presented by: Armenta
FRIDAY, OCT. 4
9:30 a.m.
Colostrum for So Many OTHER Reasons by Dr. Rick Dumm, DVM. Presented by: Dairy Tech, Inc.
10:30 a.m.
Starting Calves with Force — Lifetime Health and Production Begin on Day One by Dr. David P. Casper, Technical Services Leader/Dairy Nutritionist, Furst-McNess Company. Presented by: Furst-McNess Company
11:30 a.m.
Microbial Inoculation Improves Silage Aerobic Stability after Short-Term Fermentation: Fact or Fiction?
Dr. Luiz Ferraretto, Associate Professor of Livestock Nutrition, Department of Animal Sciences, University of Florida
Presented by: Chr. Hanson
12:30 p.m.
Component Production: Is Your Herd Efficiency Up to Par? Dr. Hank Spencer, Technical Services Principal, Cargill Animal Nutrition Presented by: Cargill Animal Health
1:30 p.m.
Managing and Marketing Dairy Crossbreds by Dr. Grant Crawford, Technical Services Manager, Merck Animal Health Presented by: Merck.
SATURDAY, OCT. 5
9:30 a.m.
Simplified Farm Data Management with UNIFORM. Shawnna Finnerty, Project and Support Manager, North America, UNIFORM-Agri
Presented by: UNIFROM–Agri
10:30 a.m.
DeLaval: 360 Degree Interactive Virtual Facility Tours by Jeff Prashaw, AIA, Project Design Manager, DeLaval, Inc.
Presented by: DeLaval, Inc.
Serving as the meeting place of the global dairy industry, World Dairy Expo brings together the latest in dairy innovation and the best cattle in North America.
Crowds of more than 65,000 people, from nearly 100 countries, will return to Madison for the 53rd annual event, Oct. 1-5, 2019, when the world’s largest dairy-focused trade show, dairy and forage seminars, a world-class dairy cattle show and more will be on display. For more information about World Dairy Expo, visit online at worlddairyexpo.com .
