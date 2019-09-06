City of Sun Prairie Public Works Director Lee Igl said Sept. 3 the Sun Prairie Public Works Department recently completed the installation of a Rapid Response Flashing Beacon at the intersection of Kroncke Drive and West Main Street.
City crossing guards have complained that drivers do not slow or stop long enough to allow pedestrians to cross Main Street, especially after school dismisses at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, 220 Kroncke Drive. The school will eventually house both a new middle school and Prairie Phoenix Academy in addition to a district training facility.
"Pedestrians push the button and the yellow lights flash for 12 seconds while the pedestrian crosses the streets," Igl wrote in an email announcing the new sign. Motorists are expected to stop when the beacons are flashing and pedestrians are crossing Main Street.
"This was a recommendation from the K & L Engineering, Main Street traffic study. The study recommends this type of traffic control/pedestrian safety device at other areas on the Main Street corridor, such as Main and King Street," Igl added.
Igl said the lights operate on solar power, working with the city's Sustainability Sun Prairie initiatives.
