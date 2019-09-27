Independent Pharmacy Cooperative’s (IPC) Mike Flint has stepped down from the board of directors after starting the cooperative more than 35 years ago.
During his decades of service, Flint filled the roles of board member, Board Chairman and CEO.
He graduated from pharmacy school in 1981 and less than three years later IPC was up and running. The original board was a group of people he knew from the pharmacy industry locally in Madison. He was armed with a vision to fight for independent pharmacy and had a knack for motivating his peers, but not everyone was on board with what he set out do at the age of 24.
“People were saying this is never going to work, you don’t know what you’re doing,” Flint said. “When people say I can’t do something that usually takes care of things right there.”
Less than 10 years later IPC was growing quickly, and Flint had also become the owner of Mallat’s Pharmacy in Madison, and would expand his independent pharmacy to four stores.
The industry was forever influenced by what Flint started. He believes the effect of IPC emerging onto the marketplace had a significant financial impact for independent pharmacies throughout the country, saving millions of dollars for them, thanks to agreements negotiated by IPC. Even with this success, Flint briefly left the board to focus on his family and his growing pharmacy business, but a few years later, he returned and would eventually serve for a year as interim CEO.
“Because we (IPC) needed to do better, I wanted more out of our distribution program,” Flint said about his return to IPC. “I wanted independent pharmacy to succeed and that was still in my blood and I think there was probably a good piece of me that was missing the ability to influence that.”
Flint, who has transitioned to the long-term care industry, said the change doesn’t diminish his concern for independent pharmacy or to motivate people to fight for pharmacy.
And Flint said if he is to be involved in IPC again, it will be to continue to bring people and organizations together.
IPC is the nation’s largest group purchasing organization owned by independent pharmacy representing nearly 6,000 member participants. With locations in the Sun Prairie Business Park and Phoenix, Ariz., IPC provides access to the most effective programs and services from selected endorsed vendors as well as 100 percent rebate return; learn more at www.ipcrx.com.
