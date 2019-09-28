Another member of the Sun Prairie business community has taken steps to improve safety and preparedness in case of emergency.
Sun Prairie EMS Chief Brian Goff said Kollege Town, a division of Riddell, located in the Sun Prairie Business Park recently installed an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) device and have begun training their employees how to use it in case of emergency.
As a major employer in the greater Madison-area, Kollege Town will provide more than 130 employees with access to a potentially life-saving device, Goff said.
An AED is a machine that can deliver a life-saving shock to a person in cardiac arrest. Research shows that the faster a normal heart rhythm can be restored to a person suffering from cardiac arrest, the greater that person’s chances of survival and recovery.
Goff said in the City of Sun Prairie, AEDs have been used on many occasions to save the lives of individuals who suffer a sudden cardiac arrest. Businesses around the city have installed AEDs and many citizens have downloaded the Pulse Point app, which can help to get immediate aid to a person even before emergency services can arrive on the scene.
Goff said in addition to learning how to perform Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), businesses and other public facilities that install AEDs help to unite the community and bolster emergency preparedness.
Sun Prairie EMS encourages all citizens to learn how to perform CPR, Goff said, and supports the efforts of individuals, civic groups, and businesses who wish to contribute to the safety and preparedness of our community.
If your group is interested in learning how to perform CPR, contact Sun Prairie EMS at 608-837-3604 or search the internet to find a training center near you. If you are trained and willing to help in an emergency, please download the Pulse Point app at www.pulsepoint.org. To learn more about acquiring an AED for your own home, group, or business, visit http://www.aedgrant.com or www.gotaed.org.
