Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, located at 4801 S. Biltmore Lane in Madison, will host the Tuesday, March 3 Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce membership mixer from 4:30-6 p.m.
Chamber members and their guests are invited to attend the mixer, which represent a great opportunity to meet other Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce members.
Mixers are free to attend for Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce members. But because refreshments will be available, an RSVP is required. RSVP to the Chamber at 608-837-4547 by March 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.