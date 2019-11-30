Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Nov. 26 joined Dane County Highway Commissioner Jerry Mandli and staff from the Department of Public Works, Highway, and Transportation to showcase new snowplow technology coming to the East District Campus Highway Garage.
Parisi is included $2 million in his 2020 budget to purchase four tow plows and heavy duty quad-axle trucks. The new equipment will be available to Dane County crews beginning next winter.
“It takes teamwork and coordination on behalf of our snowplow drivers to help maintain public safety on our roads all winter long,” Parisi said. “My 2020 budget includes the investments we need to keep pace with our growing infrastructure and clear our roads of ice and snow during major winter weather events.”
Tow plows are a relatively new line of equipment, being used in only a handful of locations across the state.
Tow plows allow one truck to clear two lanes of highway at the same time in a single pass.
The technology will improve Dane County’s ability to keep traffic moving on the Beltline and Interstate during winter weather events.
The growth of Dane County’s population has resulted in more multi-lane highways.
The pending completion of the Verona Road expansion project, ongoing work to widen the Interstate, and potential use of shoulders on the Beltline during peak travel times adds to the complexity of keeping roads safe in ice and snow.
Dane County intends to use its tow plows to help clear these areas during next year’s winter weather.
Given more lane miles are being added to the county system with projects like Highway M on the west side of Madison and Verona, Parisi is also including $1.4 million to buy four more tri-axle highway trucks to help clear the roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.