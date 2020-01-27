The City of Sun Prairie is celebrating the 72nd annual Sun Prairie Groundhog Day Prognostication ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Downtown Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square.
The ceremony will begin at 6:50 a.m., with the Prognostication taking place at sunrise (7:11 a.m.). Young and old alike will gather to welcome Jimmy the Groundhog to Sun Prairie and hear his Groundhog Day prediction! Join in for a fun and active morning filled with surprises to hear Jimmy’s prediction live! Jimmy the Groundhog has an extremely high accuracy rate on his annual predictions, making him an outstanding leader in meteorological circles.
The event will kick off with the National Anthem performed by the Sun Prairie Police Department Color Guard, declarations from City of Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser, and a Gubernatorial Proclamation presented by State Representative Gary Hebl declaring it officially Groundhog Day in the State of Wisconsin. This year’s Prognostication emcee will be Mike Mahnke, the voice of Camp Randall Stadium and Public Address Announcer for Wisconsin Badger Football & Men’s Basketball.
Don’t miss a special appearance by the Sun Prairie ‘Jimmy the Groundhog’ Mascot, who will be escorted to the ceremony by the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department. The ‘Jimmy the Groundhog’ Mascot will be participating in the Hibernation Hustle. Be sure to stick around after the event to get your photo taken with him.
Hibernation Hustle
New to the City’s annual Groundhog Prognostication event is the Hibernation Hustle Fun Run. Proceeds from the Hibernation Hustle will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.
For this portion of the event, if Mayor Esser reports that groundhog’s prediction is 6 more weeks of winter, event attendees will participate by running/walking a distance of 2 miles; if Mayor Esser reports that the groundhog’s prediction is an early spring, event attendees will run/walk a 5K route.
The course for both routes will begin at the corner of Cannery Place and Market Street and go south to Linnerud Drive. The 2 mile course is from Linnerud Drive to Bird Street and loops back to Market Street; the 5K course is from Linnerud Drive to the driveway of the City of Sun Prairie’s Library, and loops back to Market Street.
Online event registration for the Hibernation Hustle Fun Run will be available until 7 a.m. Sunday Feb. 2. The cost to register is $26. You must register by midnight on Monday, Jan. 27 to receive a shirt as part of the registration fee. The link to register is: https://rec.cityofsunprairie.com/Default.aspx?id=113
If extra shirts are available the day of the event for purchase, the cost will be $10 per shirt. Hibernation Hustle Fun Run sponsors include: Ameriprint, Dean Health Plan, Eddie’s Alehouse & Eatery, Inventure Realty Group, Prairie Athletic Club, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, and Sun Prairie Utilities.
Businesses and organizations throughout the City of Sun Prairie will be offering many Groundhog Day specials for the hardy crowd the morning of the Prognostication, as well as before and after the event.
Groundhog Open
Wisconsin Distributors and Wisconsin Brewing will host The Groundhog Open, in Downtown Sun Prairie on Saturday Feb. 1.
This 2nd annual pub putt tournament will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at participating locations (to be announced), with registration at the Nitty Gritty from 10-11 a.m. The cost for a four-person team is $40 with all proceeds donated to the Sun Prairie Lions Club.
Purchase tickets online, visit the Facebook event page https://www.facebook.com/events/441747260036562/
Putters will be provided and participants must be 21 years of age or older to participate.
The City of Sun Prairie thanks Wilderness Walk Zoo and Recreation Park - the official handler for this year’s groundhog.
The official Prognostication will be posted on the “Visit Sun Prairie” and “Downtown Sun Prairie” Facebook pages.
Check out the City of Sun Prairie’s website page for the history of Groundhog Day: http://www.cityofsunprairie.com/840/Groundhog-Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.