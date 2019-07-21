The 48th Annual Meat Animal Sale at the 2019 Dane County Fair grossed $176,415.90, according to Dane County Meat Animal Sale Officials.
The sale attracted wide community support with a total of 113 animals sold in the sale: 30 sheep, 50 hogs, and 33 steers. Sheep averaged $9.78 per pound, hogs averaged $3.41 per pound, and steers averaged $2.05 per pound.
The Grand Champion Market Barrow was shown by Coltin Suddeth of Stoughton and was sold to Kayser Ford Lincoln for a price of $6 per pound. Bill Buglass purchased the Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow shown by Brooke Ace for $7 per pound.
The Grand Champion Market Lamb, shown by Collin Ace of Stoughton, was sold to Top Notch Feed & Pet Supply for $13 per pound. The Reserve Champion Market Lamb, shown by Zane Breuch of Stoughton, was purchased by RG Huston Company Inc, for $11.50 per pound.
The Grand Champion Steer, shown by Girish Russell of Brooklyn, was purchased by Woodman’s for $3 per pound. The Reserve Grand Champion Steer, exhibited by Reece Theobald of Mt. Horeb was purchased by Top Notch Feed & Pet Supply for $2.75 per pound.
The Top Ten Buyers at this year’s sale were:
1. Woodman’s -- $ 18,590.55
2. Fahey Pump & Electric -- $16,555.40
3. The Scharine Group -- $15,138.00
4. Top Notch Feed & Pet Supply -- $13,122.20
5. State Bank of Cross Plains -- $7,882.75
6. Rural Insurance, Jerry Ring $7,800.
7. Dried Up Drainage -- $7,734.00
8. Badger State Ethanol -- $7,639.15
9. Stoughton FFA Alumni -- $7,206.50
10. Waunakee Vet Service -- $6,238.25
