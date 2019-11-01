Celebrating success

A leader in healthcare with a familiar Sun Prairie name is the newest member of Sun Prairie High School’s Wall of Success.
John Sheehan, a 1975 SPHS grad, urges students to lead a life of purpose.
“The bottom line is that the responsibility for success and creating meaning in your life, is on you,” Sheehan said.
His family’s commitment to the Sun Prairie community drives his dedication.
His father, Curtis Sheehan, was a principal, teacher, and coach at SPHS, and was the namesake for the school’s mascot, Curt the Cardinal. His 95-year-old mom Mary, who was at the induction ceremony last week, worked at a registered nurse in the community for many years.
Sheehan Park was named for John’s dad and his uncle Francis, who both came back from World War II and worked hard to help establish the parks program in Sun Prairie.
“For me and others, these folks were outstanding role models teaching and coaching the importance of family, hard work, community service, lifelong education and helping others,” Sheehan said.
The Wall of Success honoree also credited his teachers at Sun Prairie High School who inspired him, especially Mrs. Louette Bartol and Mr. George Conom.
“Mr. Conom taught me about economics and the delivery of healthcare in this country,” Sheehan said. “His class was the starting point of my healthcare career.”
Sheehan was president of the UW Health at The American Center Hospital, leading the opening of the facility just west of Sun Prairie in August 2015.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to utilize all I have learned over the years and build an organization from scratch. And it all started here in Sun Prairie High School,” he told SPSH students during the Wall of Success induction ceremony.
Under the Sun Prairie grad’s leadership of Theda Clark Medical Center and Appleton Medical Center, a regional trauma center and community hospital, it was named one of the top 100 hospitals.
Today, Sheehan is taking on a new challenge as vice-president of UnityPoint Health Operations, based out of Des Moines, Iowa with more than 32 hospitals and 150 clinics across Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois.
Sheehan said during his late wife’s lifelong challenge of living with diabetes, he was able to see both the patient’s and healthcare staff’s perspective. He said that experience guides his leadership role in healthcare today.
Sheehan leads by example and makes sure that his words are supported by his actions, that’s something he said he learned from his dad.
“You have to respect the people around you and be a good listener and support the development of both their individual goals and the goals of the organization’s team,” Sheehan said.
During his acceptance speech at SPHS last week, Sheehan told students to consider a healthcare career to improve the lives of those around them. He cited a survey that showed workforce shortages were the biggest threat to providing high-quality healthcare in the state.
Sheehan started his healthcare career working part-time as a certified nursing assistant at a local nursing home while going to school. He earned a bachelor of science degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master of healthcare administration from St. Louis University.
Sheehan, now based out of the Des Moines area, said he always enjoys his visits to Sun Prairie, a place he still considers home. He plans to return to the city when he retires and devote his time to community service.
“I definitely see myself coming back to Sun Prairie and doing what I can to continue the efforts of growth in the community,” Sheehan said.
