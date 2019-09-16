The Sun Prairie Plan Commission recommended city council approval of two items for the Park 151 business park — a name change for a street in the park, and a conditional use permit (CUP) to establish a distribution center.
City Planner Philip Gritzmacher Jr. said the request followed a similar request at the same facility that was approved in January. Similar to the previous request, the potential user of the space has not been named, but the applicant has stated that the user would be a Fortune 500 e-commerce company that would use the space as a “last mile” facility to store produces before delivering to customers within the greater Madison area.
The user anticipates generating between three to six daily trips with tractor-trailers and 20-30 with small box trucks. Upon execution of the lease, the tenant would invest an addition $200,000 into the facility to make additional improvements to the site – a process expected to occur during three weeks.
The tenant would begin operations shortly thereafter.
The user would occupy approximately 20,000 sq. ft. of the 130,000 sq. ft. facility. The facility is newly constructed and was approved by the site review process in November 2017. A distribution center is considered a transportation land use and is not permitted by right within the Suburban Industrial (SI) district.
Gritzmacher pointed out that within this land use designation, a CUP is required to ensure that facilities meet bufferyard requirements, include proper setbacks, and do not encroach upon required frontage landscaping.
The second request was to rename a segment of Capitol Drive to Innovation Way.
Gritzmacher wrote in his report to commissioners that the applicant has indicated the request will simplify wayfinding within the Park 151 business park as well as improve consistency with city naming conventions, which state that a “Way” is defined as “a continuous curvilinear roadway [which] may or may not span more than one subdivision.”
Fence CUP denial recommended
Also acting on a city planning staff recommendation, the commission voted unanimously to recommend denial of a request from the Family Support & Resource Center to construct a six foot high fence in the front yard of a home on Prairie Clover Court.
According to Gritzmacher’s staff report, the center sought approval of a CUP to allow a fence to exceed the front yard height maximum at the home.
The center requested the CUP to ensure the safety of a client’s special-needs child, whose disability limits the ability to understand the concept of safety and impulsion. This may lead to the child wandering, which the child has a history of, according to Gritzmacher’s report.
But by ordinance, the maximum height of a fence located in the front yard is four feet. For fences located on side or rear yards, the maximum height of a fence is six feet. The zoning code allows a property owner to exceed the maximum height of a fence with the approval of a conditional use permit, so long as the request:
• Does not obstruct vision for streets, driveways, sidewalks or other traffic areas;
• Provides screening on the external side of the fence with adequate plants to maintain an attractive appearance to such side; and
• Provides adequate space between the property line and the fence to ensure an adequate space for landscaping.
Gritzmacher recommended denial of the CUP because the development was a planned development, and not the traditional suburban residential zoning which would allow the CUP.
He also said the denial would still allow the center to obtain a state grant to construct a six-foot fence on the back and side yards of the home.
The center could also construct a four-foot fence in the front yard without the CUP, according to Gritzmacher.
Commissioner voted unanimously to recommend city council denial of the CUP.
Church CUP backed
Commissioners recommended city council approval of a CUP to establish an Indoor Institutional Use (church) at 958-960 W. Main Street.
According to Gritzmacher’s staff report, the space was most recently occupied by a flower shop.
The proposed use would occupy approximately 2,600 sq. ft. of the 42,000 sq. ft. building and have a maximum occupancy of 157.
The user, Miracles of Life Outreach, would offer bible study on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. and church services on Saturday nights at 6 p.m. Pastor Esperdell McGee, who also owns McGee’s Chicken in the same building, will conduct the services.
Sun Prairie-based Kontext Architects is the architect and Manstrong Construction will complete the buildout, with construction expected to begin in late September and be completed in six weeks.
This request comes at the same time as another request within the shopping center – a staff-reviewed Special Use Permit to expand Touchstone Martial Arts Studio.
Gritzmacher noted in the staff report that indoor institutional land uses, such as religious institutions, are permitted in all zoning districts with the approval of a CUP.
First look at Ashley, west high school renderings
Representatives from Bray Architects presented renderings of the new west side high school and a reconstructed Ashley Field to the commission as an information-only item on the Sept. 10 agenda.
Ryan Sands from Bray said the Ashley Field project is on track to be submitted in October, in time for the Nov. 12 Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting.
District officials caution that the renderings are still preliminary in nature, but the plan now shows locker rooms located beneath the home side of the field, with press boxes on both the home and visitor sides of the field.
Spectators will enter from the current Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School parking lot and walk down to the playing surface about 22 feet below.
The renovation will use most of Upper Ashley Field for parking and the stadium’s entry plaza. Standing room is also shown as part of the seating plan.
Construction is expected to begin this fall after the final football game. The Sun Prairie Area School District is hoping that with early submittals for demolition and erosion control, the goal of the new 4,100 seat, artificial turf stadium being playable in August 2020 season is realistic.
The west side high school is still behind Ashley Field in the planning schedule, but plans are tentatively set to submit the high school proposal at the end of 2019 for a January or February 2020 plan commission meeting.
The Bray representatives told commissioners that both the high school and Ashely Field plans are being refined by the district based on feedback from the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.