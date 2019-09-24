Acting on a recommendation from City Clerk Elena Hilby, the Sun Prairie City Council on Sept. 17 approved four more polling places to be used during the 2020 elections.
On May 15, alders approved a resolution to increase the number of polling locations in the City of Sun Prairie from four to eight.
“In addition to looking for four new polling locations, we also needed to find a replacement location for Patrick Marsh Middle School,” Hilby wrote in a memo to alders. “We considered many types of facilities, including churches, non-profit and for-profit businesses, publicly owned buildings, privately owned buildings, etc. We reached out to over 20 facilities over the past two months and made multiple site visits.”
After compiling a list of 22 potential locations, the clerk’s office conducted 16 site visits during a six week period, sometimes multiple times, including by city information technology (IT) staff to assess technology needs at each potential site.
Some of the considerations were: Capacity, ADA accessibility, square footage, location, parking, locked storage space, tables/chairs for use, layout/voter flow, access to facility for multiple days per election, cost, scheduling conflicts and a long term commitment.
Although seven of the potential locations agreed to become polling sites, just five were chosen, according to Hilby’s memo.
The Clerk’s Office recommended the following polling locations for the City of Sun Prairie:
District 1, Wards 1, 2 — The Colonial Club, 301 Blankenheim Lane.
District 1, Wards 3, 4, 5 — The Faith Place Church, located at 211 E. Linnerud Drive.
District 2, Wards 6, 7, 23, 27 — Heartland Church of Sun Prairie, located in the Sun Prairie Business Park.
District 2, Wards 8, 9 — Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, located at 702 North St.
District 3, Wards 10, 11, 12 — Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive
District 3, Wards 13, 14, 20-22, 24-26 — Living Water Church, located at 3075 Prospect Drive in Providence.
District 4, Wards 15, 18, 19 — Westside Community Service Building, 2598 W Main St.
District 4, Wards 16, 17 — Focus Church, 411 N. Thompson Rd.
Both District 2 locations will be new polling places because of the replacement of Patrick Marsh Middle School as a polling place. Although Heartland Church is currently undergoing renovations, construction is expected to be completed in time for the 2020 spring primary.
The City of Sun Prairie will be mailing information to residents about where their polling places will be located.
No elections are scheduled for November, 2019.
District 4 Alder Al Guyant thanked Hilby and her staff for all the hard work associated with working with other departments, as well as the work that went into selecting the polling locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.