Sun Prairie police arrested three Madison teens and two Fitchburg teens March 1 in a vehicle stolen from the City of Madison.
Sun Prairie Police Lt. Kevin Konopacki said an off-duty Capitol Police officer noticed the vehicle driving erratically on Highway 151 northbound coming towards Sun Prairie at about 4:50 p.m..
The vehicle lost control and crashed into a ditch.
The off-duty officer was able to watch six teens flee from the crashed vehicle.
Sun Prairie officers responded and were able to apprehend five of the vehicle passengers and identify a sixth passenger as the driver who was also on global positioning satellite (GPS) monitoring.
Police arrested the 15-year-old Madison male as the driver and charged him with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. The other five passengers were charged with being a party to the crime of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
All six were transported to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center. In addition to the 15-year-old Madison male, the others were a 16-year-old male, two 15-year-old females and two other 15-year-old males.
Konopacki said the stolen vehicle, a Toyota, will be released to the owner later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.