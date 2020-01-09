Police arrested a 31-year-old Madison man early Thursday morning following a gun incident in Sun Prairie.
Lt. Kevin Konopacki of the Sun Prairie Police Department said at approximately 3:06 a.m., officers responded to 1014 Pine St. for a report of a male subject who fired a handgun in the residence of a female subject during a dispute they were having.
Konopacki said the bullet round did not hit anybody in the residence. The male subject then fled the scene in the female subject’s vehicle without her permission.
Upon arrival, Sun Prairie officers saw the suspect and attempted a traffic stop. A vehicle pursuit then ensued, with the male subject eventually stopping the vehicle at the top of the west bound Interstate 90 off-ramp to Highway V in the Town of Vienna.
The male subject then put the handgun to his head and a standoff began, Konopacki said.
The on and off ramps of westbound I-90 and Highway V were shut down, as were both lanes of Highway V near I-90 during the standoff. '
Eventually the male subject put the handgun down and exited the vehicle, complying with officers' commands and was taken into custody, according to Konopacki, who said the handgun was recovered.
Police arrested Ronnie A.L. Ballard, 31, of Madison for one count of first degree recklessly endangering safety, one count of burglary, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, one count of felony eluding an officer, and four counts of misdemeanor bail-jumping.
Konopacki said the SPPD received assistance from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the DeForest Police Department, and the Town of Madison Police Department’s K-9 Unit.
