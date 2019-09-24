A military veteran, a church charity organizer, and a dedicated volunteer who passed away this summer, were all nominated for a lifetime achievement award for their service to the Sun Prairie community.
Harry Ripp, chaplain of the VFW Post 9362, is one of three who could receive the 2019 James J. Reininger Lifetime Achievement Award. Ripp is a Groundswell Conservancy volunteer, a former Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation director and serves on the Community Development Authority board.
Barb Rogan, another nominee, volunteers at Sunshine Supper, Sun Prairie Food Pantry, Spirit of Giving and Stuff the Bus. Rogan, a former Sacred Hearts director of religious education director, also helps out with the Women’s Care Center and the Pregnancy Helpline.
Former city alder Marilyn Reininger, who passed away in August, was also nominated for the award for volunteering with American Legion Auxiliary, 4-H and the Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum. Reininger, was a member of the 20th Century Club, Sacred Hearts church, and involved with community fundraisers with her husband James. L. Reininger, the namesake of the achievement award.
The nomination committee includes The Star managing editor Chris Mertes, City of Sun Prairie Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer and Amy McCutcheon.
Charles D. Ashley Award nominees
Dream Park organizer Rebecca Ketelsen was nominated for the 2019 Charles D. Ashley Award.
She is president of the Fireman’s Park in the Prairie, a Sun Prairie Education Foundation board member and is involved in the Exchange Club of Sun Prairie.
Beans ‘n Creams owner Jeff Gauger, a Dane Buy Local advocate, is also in the running for the award. Gauger donates coffee and baked goods to community events, including the Rotary Pancake Breakfast and Library Gala. He’s a downtown Business Improvement District Board member and is involved with the Sun Prairie Farmers Market and the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation.
The award winners will be announced at the Oct. 17 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
