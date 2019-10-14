American Legion Auxiliary Unit 333 is preparing its annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at VFW Post 9362, located at 349 S. Walker Way.
The cost for the meal is $10 per adult, $6 for children ages 5 to 12, with kids younger than age 5 eating free of charge.
The menu includes spaghetti with a choice of meat sauce or marinara; garlic bread, salad, dessert, coffee or milk.
Carryouts will be available. The Nov. 19 dinner is the second one offered by Auxiliary Unit 333 after the first one occurred Jan. 22, also at VFW Post 9362.
All proceeds will be used to support community causes through the American Legion Unit 333 of Sun Prairie; learn more about American Legion Post 333 and Axiliary Unit 333 online at www.americanlegionpost333.com.
