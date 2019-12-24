Palmer Johnson Enterprises on Dec. 20 announced the acquisition of Hamilton Engine Sales, a distributor of Deutz and Isuzu off-highway diesel-powered engines.
The acquisition strengthens Palmer Johnson’s national growth and diversification strategy in the off-highway equipment industry. Hamilton Engine Sales represents Isuzu in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Alaska, and Hawaii.
Hamilton Engine Sales represents Deutz in Oregon and recently signed a distribution agreement adding western Washington and Alaska.
“Hamilton Engine brings an excellent reputation, great people, 60 years of expertise, and strong vendor partnerships to the Palmer Johnson family of companies,” said Craig Parsons, President of Palmer Johnson Power Systems.
Parsons said both companies are expanding service capacity throughout the Pacific Northwest, and that a co-location of operations and warehousing in Seattle will have a direct and immediate impact on both companies’ growth strategies.
“I look forward to leading the experienced Hamilton Engine Sales team,” said Brad Lyons, new president of Hamilton Engine Sales.
“Together, we can leverage both companies’ expertise to meet our growth goals in 2020,” Lyons said. “We see a bright future for growth of value-added products behind DEUTZ and Isuzu diesel engines and are excited to be partnered with vendors that are leading in innovation.
Lyons said the industry is changing rapidly with alternative energy sources, and “we believe having partners that are leading this change will help ensure our distribution and service business remains strong. This acquisition puts us in a position to support many aspects of the off-highway industry well into the future with product, service, and engineering.”
As part of the acquisition, Brad Lyons, Vice President of Sales and Service for Palmer Johnson Power Systems; will lead the newly acquired Hamilton Engine as President, with Andy Telford continuing as General Manager.
In addition, Craig Parsons will become the CEO of Palmer Johnson Enterprises and Craig Swenson will be promoted to President of Palmer Johnson Power Systems.
Palmer Johnson Power Systems, owned by Palmer Johnson Enterprises, is a national service provider and parts distributor for heavy-duty, off-highway equipment.
The company owns and operates 10 full-service locations across North America including one in the Sun Prairie Business Park and two locations in Canada. The company has grown substantially in the last five years, both organically and through a series of acquisitions.
Most recently, Palmer Johnson acquired Mill Log in February 2019.
Since 1954, Hamilton Engine has been a trusted regional distributor of off-highway industrial engines. The company’s more than 30 full-service dealers provide new gas and diesel engines for industrial applications and aftermarket service.
Hamilton Engine Sales will remain a stand-alone business within the Palmer Johnson family of companies.
Together, Palmer Johnson Power Systems and Hamilton Engine Sales will continue to serve the off-highway industry, pairing Palmer Johnson’s expertise in powertrain components with Hamilton’s engine expertise.
The companies will share expanded resources in human resources, technology systems, inventory fulfillment, and accounting to continue to grow.
