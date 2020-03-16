Sun Prairie Public Library will be closed until at least April 5 to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Sun Prairie Public Library Director Svetha Hetzler said public health guidelines influenced the decision.
“As health officials and scientists have noted, we need to take swift action to ‘flatten the bell curve’ to provide continued support for our health care system,” Hetzler said in Monday, March 16 press release.
The Sun Prairie Public Library closure includes all events and programming, outreach services, outside book drop, early and absentee voting, and meeting place reservations.
Library patrons will not be fined for overdue materials and loan periods will be extended during the closure.
Library digital resources—Overdrive, Libby, Hoopla, Tumblebooks, Consumer Reports, and others—are still available at https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/databases
Hetzler said public health officials will evaluate the Sun Prairie Public Library beyond the April 5 timeline. Library updates can be found on sunlib.org or the library’s Facebook page.
Dane County Library Service has also suspended Bookmobile and Dream Bus services until April 5.
Madison Public Library, as of Monday, March 16, is remaining open but most programs are canceled. Madison Public Library officials said the Madison libraries are a critical resource for information, internet resources, voter registration, distance learning, in-person absentee voting, and 2020 Census information.
The Dane County Library Home Service program for people with ongoing physical conditions will continue through mail delivery. The program’s service delivery to facilities will be suspended until April 7.
Editor’s note: News on COVID-19 and its impact on everyday life changes rapidly. Please go online to find the latest news or check with each individual agency or organization through websites and social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.