Every quarter, Sun Prairie American Legion and Auxiliary sponsor an opportunity to donate blood. The next American Red Cross Community Blood Drive is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 1-6 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North St. The Red Cross will be collecting whole blood and power red cells.
No matter how much damage Hurricane Dorian causes when it hits the southeastern coast, the Red Cross will be there and needs your donations now more than ever. Donated blood benefits accident victims, cancer patients, surgical candidates, children with blood disorders, and many others.
Donations are in constant demand. Without a looming disaster, more than 41,000 blood donations are needed every day and the average red blood cell transfusion is approximately 3 pints.
A blood donor card or driver’s license (two other forms of identification) is required at check in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (Wisconsin allows 16 year olds with parental permission), weigh at least 110 lbs. and are generally in good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
A donor may donate whole blood every 56 days and power red cells every 16 weeks
What Is Power Red Cell Donation?
Power red cell donation is similar to a whole blood donation, except a special machine is used to allow safe donation of two units of red blood cells during one donation while returning plasma and platelets to the donor.
Why do it?
There is an ongoing need for blood and it is important to make donations through the American Red Cross. Whole blood donations contain red blood cells, platelets, plasma, and white blood cells.
Red blood cells are the most frequently used blood component and are needed by almost every type of patient requiring transfusion. If certain criteria are met, power red cell donation allows donors to safely donate two units of red cells during one appointment as an automated donation process. It is as safe as whole blood donation.
How is it different?
During the power red cell donation, blood is drawn from one arm through a sterile, single-use needle set to a machine.
The machine separates and collects two units of red cells and then safely returns the remaining blood components, along with some saline, back to the donor through the same arm.
What are the benefits?
• Save time and make the donation go further. A power red cell donation may be ideal for a committed donor with eligible type O, A negative or B negative blood.
Each procedure lets the donor give more of the product that is needed most by patients. Power red cell donation takes approximately 30 minutes longer than whole blood donation and donations can be made approximately every four months.
• Feel better. With all platelets and plasma returned to the donor along with some saline, the donor does not lose blood’s liquid portion and may feel more hydrated after each donation.
If unsure of eligibility for making either a whole blood or power red cell donation, do not hesitate to stop at the Blood Drive. Red Cross staff is eager to help and answer any questions.
To schedule an appointment call 1 800 RED CROSS (1 800 733 2767) or visit www.redcrossblood.org. To get a RapidPass, donors must visit redcrossblood.org/rapidpass, complete all of the questions, then print the RapidPass or show it on a mobile device when they come to donate. Using a RapidPass typically reduces the donation process by 15 minutes.
Walk-ins are welcome, although there may be a short wait.
The Red Cross and the American Legion and Auxiliary appreciate the volunteers and supporters who have given their time and blood donations to enable the Red Cross to perform its lifesaving mission.
