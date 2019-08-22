Milk production in Wisconsin during July 2019 totaled 2.61 billion pounds, down 1 percent from the previous July, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) – Milk Production report.
The average number of milk cows during July, at 1.27 million head, was the same as last month but down 6,000 from last year. Monthly production per cow averaged 2,055 pounds, down 10 pounds from last July.
U.S. Milk production up from 2018
Milk production in the 24 major states during July totaled 17.5 billion pounds, up 0.1 percent from July 2018. June revised production, at 17.4 billion pounds, was up 0.2 percent from June 2018. The June revision represented an increase of 26 million pounds or 0.1 percent from last month’s preliminary production estimate.
Production per cow in the 24 major states averaged 1,993 pounds for July, 16 pounds above July 2018.
The number of milk cows on farms in the 24 major states was 8.77 million head, 60,000 head less than July 2018, and 8,000 head less than June 2019.
Milk production in the U.S. during July totaled 18.3 billion pounds, up slightly from July 2018.
Production per cow in the U.S. averaged 1,969 pounds for July, 17 pounds above July 2018.
The number of milk cows on farms in the U.S. was 9.31 million head, 82,000 head less than July 2018, and 9,000 head less than June 2019.
