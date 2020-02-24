In late October along with my classmates Jillian Finucane, Kailey Brault, Emme Damm, Sophia Hale, Rhianna O’Toole, Madalyn Quint, Danialle Janutolo, and Charles Czaplewski, along with our advisors Kristen Kvalheim and Jennifer Herman, I attended the National FFA convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The Sun Prairie FFA attended to further expand on our interests in the agricultural field and to meet college and business representatives.
While on this trip we toured some very interesting locations, like the scientific national headquarters of Corteva and Heartland Growers, a producer of flowers for many large stores in the midwest. The Corteva tour was especially interesting because that was the first experience seeing a large scale seed engineering business and I personally found it very interesting.
We were also able to tour Fair Oaks Farms, which had several dairy cattle barns along with a handful of pig barns. The dairy barns we were only able to see through a bus tour, but we were shown their large milking carousel.
The pig barns were very interesting.
They were connected via educational viewing areas, where you could look down and the pigs along with being able to learn some fun facts about the pork operations at Fair Oaks Farms.
These two areas were separated from the visitor section of the farm, which in itself was fun to walk around and explore.
As someone with a bit of a sweet tooth, my favorite part of the visitor center was the ice cream parlor, which used the milk from their very own cows in making its products.
The convention center was also a fun experience, as it held a very large career and college expo. We were able to meet with several college and business representatives, making me consider visiting some colleges I had previously not considered.
The career and college expo was also one short underground tunnel walk from the Lucas Oil Stadium, where the sessions were held.
Our group managed to catch a few of those sessions, including one wonderful resignation speech by the, now previous, FFA national Vice-President, Ridge Hughbanks.
If all the sessions were as fine tuned and charismatic as his, I don’t think we would’ve missed even one of them.
Overall, it was a wonderful experience and a great chance to build new connections with my fellow FFA members and I cannot wait for the opportunity to go again next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.