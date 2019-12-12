Four agents at First Choice Insurance Solutions (FCIS) have been nationally recognized for their dedication to helping consumers enroll in and manage qualified health coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace.
This nationwide recognition from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as a member of the 2020 Marketplace Elite Circle of Champions highlights Steven Stewart, Erin Barth, Nicole LaBuwi and Bret LaBuwi success in actively enrolling over 100 consumers during this initial 20 days of Open Enrollment Period for health insurance.
“We thank Stewart, Barth, LaBuwi and LaBuwi for providing their trusted advice and exceptional service to consumers to help them enroll in coverage,” said Randy Pate, Director of the Center for Consumer Information & Insurance Oversight within CMS, which oversees the Marketplace. “Helping 100 consumers during the initial Open Enrollment Period is an achievement to be proud of.”
The Marketplace Circle of Champions program recognizes the hard work, expertise and service of Marketplace-registered agents and brokers. Agents and brokers who assist 20 or more consumers qualify for the Marketplace Circle of Champions – with those who enroll 100 or more consumers earning the Elite designation.
“FCIS specializes in helping folks enroll in health coverage by making the process easy when asking the right questions about their situation,” said Nicole LaBuwi, owner of FCIS.
Eligible consumers can enroll in Marketplace coverage during this year’s Open Enrollment Period, which runs through Dec. 15, 2019.
Consumers with questions about their coverage or who would like help enrolling in health insurance for 2020, can contact FCIS at www.myFCIS.com or 608-318-1200.
