Teran Peterson has announced that she will seek the District 19 seat on the Dane County Board of Supervisors.
“It is with a full heart and enthusiastic spirit that I announce my candidacy for the Dane County Board of Supervisors,” said Peterson. “I have devoted myself to serving the children and families of Sun Prairie and I look forward to bringing my unique experience as a parent, small business owner, advocate, and engaging member of our community to the county board.”
Throughout her campaign, Peterson will be speaking with neighbors in the district and members of the Sun Prairie community. She will be looking for input and asking questions in order to better understand the needs of District 19 and earn the support and vote of residents.
“I bring a lens of equity to every conversation,” added Peterson. “It’s important to ask questions, such as ‘Does this affect one family/person more than another?’, and ‘Does every person experience or have the opportunity to experience this?.’ It’s considerations such as these that guide my work every day and I am excited to bring this method of inquiry to serve not only District 19, but all of Sun Prairie, and all of Dane County.”
Peterson was recognized on Dec. 15 as the Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition (SPARC) Community Action Award recipient for her commitment to kids and equity, as well as her skills in building bridges during challenging times.
Peterson is a realtor, and helps clients with both custom home design as well as first generation home buyers build wealth in this community. She also works as a Neighborhood Navigator in the Vandenberg neighborhood. Five years ago she adopted her siblings, who attend Sun Prairie Schools and are active members in the community.
Peterson co-advises the Black Student Union, co- founded the Black Excellence Achievement Makers committee and annual awards event, as well as frequently mentors scholars within the Sun Prairie School District. Peterson previously served on the Fund Distribution Committee that supported the Sun Prairie community after the city’s disaster on July 10th 2018.
She serves on the Downtown Steering Committee that envisions the long term goals for the central area of Sun Prairie as well as both the bullying task force within the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) and the Youth and Family Commissions Anti-Bullying Collaborative for the city.
