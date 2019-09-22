A Sunday, Sept. 22 crash in the Town of Burke turned fatal when one of the vehicle occupants died, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Department.
Lt. David Karls of the Dane County Sheriff's Department said at 7:26 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash on Highway CV, just south of Messerschmidt Road in the Town of Burke.
Initial investigation indicated a 2008 Mercedes Benz was traveling southbound on CV, just south of Messerschmidt Road, when the 29-year-old male driver attempted to pass another southbound vehicle on CV, in a No Passing Zone. The Mercedes crashed head-on into a 2018 Toyota Sienna, operated by an 82-year-old woman, and also occupied by her 87-year-old husband.
Karls said all three individuals were transported to area hospitals for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
Approximately three hours later, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office were notified of the passing of the 87-year-old passenger from the Toyota Sienna.
Karls said additional investigation of the crash is ongoing, and citations or charges are unknown at this time. The names of the parties involved are being withheld pending notifications by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
