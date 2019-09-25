“Smallville” stars Tom Welling (“Clark Kent”), Michael Rosenbaum (“Lex Luthor”), Erica Durance (“Lois Lane”), Laura Vandervoort (“Kara”) and John Glover (“Lionel Luthor”), The Princess Bride standouts Cary Elwes (“Westley) and Chris Sarandon (“Prince Humperdinck”), Jewel Staite (“Firefly,” “Stargate Atlantis”), Dichen Lachman (“Altered Carbon,” “Animal Kingdom”), professional wrestler Kevin Nash and Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk,” “The King of Queens”) are among the celebrities scheduled to attend Wizard World Madison, set for Oct. 25-27 at the Alliant Energy Center.
Others announced to date include Kelly Hu (“Arrow,” The Scorpion King), Claudia Wells (Back to the Future), Teddy Sears (“Chicago Fire,” “American Horror Story”) and Samm Levine (“Freaks and Geeks,” Inglourious Basterds). Additional stars are expected to be added closer to the event.
The fifth annual Wizard World Madison will feature many of the world’s top comics creators, an outstanding array of programming, live entertainment, cosplay contests, gaming and more. Kato Kaelin serves as entertainment host on the main show stage.
Wizard World events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 12th event scheduled on the 2019 Wizard World calendar, Madison show hours are Friday, October 25, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, October 26, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, October 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Madison is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2019 Wizard World Madison, visit http://wizd.me/MadisonPR.
Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more.
A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more.
Wizard Entertainment has also teamed with Sony Pictures Entertainment to find the next generation of movies as well as to engage in a number of strategic initiatives. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.
The 2019 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.
