And they said it wouldn’t last . ..
Well, actually no one said that, but they also didn’t say to what huge extent 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio would be embraced by the Sun Prairie community.
It’s time to celebrate the station’s success, and on Saturday, Aug. 24, the Sun Prairie Media Center will do just that by hosting the "103.5 FM Summer Bash," a concert to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the broadcast launch of 103.5 The Sun Community Radio.
The free event will be held at Sun Prairie’s Wetmore Park at 555 North St. Festivities are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
The event will feature live performances from Wise Jennings and Jake O’. Wise Jennings is a husband and wife duo from Southern Wisconsin who – according to their bio – “sound like a punk, psycho-billy, alt-americana, outlow country burrito if there was such a thing and you could listen to it.” They have recently been nominated as Best Americana Band by the Wisconsin Area Music Industry.
Jake’O specializes in modern-retro originals and eclectic arrangements of blues, rock ‘n’ roll, and R&B. According to his website, Jake’O has a “strikingly handsome appearance” that “coupled with his flashy stage presence and ability to create original compositions makes him a triple threat.”
In addition to the music, the Sun Prairie Lions Club will host a beer tent, and food and other beverages will be available for purchase from Dickey's Barbecue Pit, The Sun Prairie Optimist Club, Kona Ice, and Kettle Korn by Matty.
There will also be lawn games and a 50-50 raffle and silent auction items to benefit the Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center. Come and celebrate!
For more information about the Sun Prairie Media Center or how to become a member producer/host for 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio or the KSUN TV channel, check out sunprairiemediacenter.com or e-mail SPMC Executive Director Jeff Robbins at jrobbins@cityofsunprairie.com.
