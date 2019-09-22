Acting after an extended delay, the Sun Prairie City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 17 amended and adopted the 2019-39 City of Sun Prairie Comprehensive Plan — but not after several taxpayers lodged complaints about various aspects of the plan.
Intended to guide development, the 2019-39 City of Sun Prairie Comprehensive Plan represents a vision of Sun Prairie’s future regarding housing, transportation, economic development and land use, among other topics. It is the primary tool used by the City of Sun Prairie to guide decisions regarding growth and development.
The plan is intended to guide community growth and development over the next 20 years. It is also used when making decisions on new infrastructure such as street construction, the extension of sanitary sewer and water mains, bike trails and parks and open spaces. It is also consulted for guidance regarding land use and zoning decisions.
Alders previously amended the plan twice — to accept recommendations from city’s Main Street Traffic Study and to eliminate the requirement for sidewalks to be installed on the bulbs of cul-de-sacs.
Two taxpayers — Chad Fedler, developer of the Shoppes at Prairie Lakes, and homeowner Jack Hoefer — lodged complaints about the proposed City Housing Fund contained within the plan.
Hoefer repeated previous opposition that using taxpayer money of any kind was not appropriate. The lack of detail in the plan could open the fund up to a potential for abuse, he added.
Fedler’s comments were more pointed. He called the use of city taxpayer money to subsidize rents, “taxation without representation,” and said he was opposed to it.
Fedler said he thinks most residents don’t understand that Prairie Lakes is bringing in about $3 million a year in tax revenue for the city. “During that time period, we’ve only seen taxes going up,” Fedler said.
The developer said he thinks the city needs to be careful of the perception of spending and the appearance of using people’s money for social programs. He said he wanted to see the housing fund removed from the plan.
But more residents complained about the city’s “one size fits all” plan relating to sidewalks.
Speakers Pete Flood, Sue Munro, Joel Stelter and Michael Ceolia said they were all against the city’s sidewalk policy. Ceolia even threatened the jobs of the elected officials when he pointed out that most people are opposed to having sidewalks (see video of all the speakers with this article online at sunprairiestar.com).
“I’m sorry, I thought you folks were here for the citizens,” Ceolia said, adding that some people could take their jobs if they don’t represent their wishes.
“We want to see them . . . we don’t sense that,” Mayor Paul Esser said, adding that very few people express interest in running for the city council.
Amendments
“I think you heard constituent feedback here tonight,” Stocker told the audience at the meeting and watching on KSUN.
Moving to amend the Comprehensive Plan, District 1 Alder Steve Stocker said he wanted any reference to the use of city tax dollars for the housing fund taken out of the plan.
But District 1 Alder Emily Lindsey said she would not support that. “I believe this is an appropriate use for city funds,” she said, adding that the fund will only be considered after a housing study is completed.
Stocker pointed out that his amendment does not do away with the fund, just any use of city dollars.
District 4 Alder Al Guyant said he also would oppose the amendment. He said that any state or federal dollars would require a local match, and for that reason he said he could not support it.
Stocker’s amendment failed, with only Stocker and District 4 Alder Mary Polenske voting in favor.
Stocker also tried to institute the council’s consideration of installing sidewalks on a case-by-case basis when considering cul-de-sacs and dead end streets.
Community Development Director Scott Kugler said during the meeting that most dead end streets — with the exception of two in Stocker’s district — are dead end streets that will continue into new developments.
But alders did not support Stocker’s amendment, if for no other reason than the city policy already gives the council flexibility on where to install sidewalks. Kugler said the city can already stray from installing sidewalks due to topography, damage to an environmental resource, or regulatory prohibitions against sidewalks.
Lindsey said she’s talked with many constituents who support sidewalks, including some who can’t believe that residents are opposed to them because they live in a city.
Stocker’s amendment failed on a 5-3 vote, with Stocker, District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens and District 2 Alder Bill Connors voting against.
Connors successfully offered two amendments of his own to the plan.
At the end of the section about neighborhood design in the plan, Connors had the following language successfully installed into the plan:
“In recent decades, developers of new residential neighborhoods have shown a preference toward including larger-scale multi-family buildings and complexes in those neighborhoods. City residents have expressed a preference for the multi-family component of new residential neighborhoods to be provided by smaller-scale varieties of attached housing, such as duplex, four-plex, and townhouse formats. At present, Sun Prairie has a larger percentage of its housing units in these smaller-scale varieties of attached housing than any other cities in Dane County. This plan provides ample locations for larger-scale multi-family buildings and complexes, including, but not limited to, (a) redevelopment projects in the downtown and central West Main Street corridor, (b) the area along West Main Street in the West Prairie Village subdivision covered by a previously approved General Development Plan, and © areas marked for Neighborhood Mixed Use and Community Mixed Use in the Future Land Use Map. Future design activities for new residential neighborhoods should encourage developers to include more smaller-scale varieties of attached housing in new neighborhoods to continue to provide a diverse mix of housing types while recognizing the public preference for fewer large-scale multi-family buildings and complexes.”
Although Guyant seconded, Lindsey said she would not support the amendment.
Connors explained the amendment encouraged more small scale multi-family development, instead of larger complexes such as Leopold Place and T Wall.
But Lindsey called the amendment discrimination against those who live in larger complexes. She pointed out the plan already encourages development of multi-family housing that is consistent with neighborhood character.
Alders voted 6-2, with Lindsey and Stocker voting against, to add the plan language.
Connors’ final amendment, to Policy 14, encourages development of multi-family housing in new neighborhoods: “As new residential neighborhoods are developed, the city expects to see a mix of attached and detached housing formats, and a range of sizes and price points. Including attached-unit housing in buildings containing fewer than 10 units is a high priority in new neighborhoods.”
Alders voted 5-3 in favor of the language, with Lindsey, Stocker and Stevens voting no.
Finally, Connors sought the removal of the implementation of the City Housing Fund — something the plan only considers a concept — until the years 2021-24. The council president pointed out that current city budget constraints made that decision for the council.
“I don’t think we’re in any position to do that,” Connors said, referring to the 2020 budget.
Alders agreed, and unanimously approved the delayed implementation.
Lacking any further amendments, the council voted 7-1, with Stocker voting no, to approve the Comprehensive Plan 2019-39 document.
To learn more about the City’s Comprehensive Plan or read any of its chapters, check out https://cityofsunprairie.com/1210/Draft-Comprehensive-Plan.
