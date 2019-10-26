State 16th District Senator Mark Miller has been appointed to the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change.
On Oct. 24, Gov. Tony Evers announced the members of the Legislature who will be appointed to the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change.
Evers created the task force through Executive Order #52 to advise and assist the governor in developing strategies to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change for the benefit of all Wisconsin communities.
Executive Order #52 states “climiate change is a grave threat to the health, safety and economic well-being of people and communities throughout the State of Wisconsin” and quotes the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts as projecting increases in extreme weather in Wisconsin over the next century, “including significant changes of temperature at both ends of the spectrum . . .”
“We need to ensure that we are building a sustainable future for our state and for future generations of Wisconsinites,” Evers said. “I look forward to seeing the innovative and bipartisan solutions this task force develops to help us address and tackle the effects of climate change here in Wisconsin.”
Besides Miller, the newest appointments to the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change are:
• Representative Greta Neubauer, 66th Assembly District; and
• Representative Mike Kuglitsch, 84th Assembly District.
Miller’s State Senate District includes Sun Prairie.
