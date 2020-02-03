When was the last time an elected official told 1,000 would-be voters something they didn’t want to hear? That’s exactly what happened in Cannery Square on Sunday, Feb. 2, when Mayor Paul Esser revealed Jimmy the Groundhog’s prediction of six more weeks of winter.
Disregarding the morning temperatures in the high 20s and expected to reach a near-record 46 later in the day, Esser delivered his prediction after talking with an animated Jimmy courtesy of Wilderness Walk Zoo and Nature Park in Hayward.
“What do you think? Really?” Esser asked Jimmy, who was caged and just inches from his face on the dais in Cannery Square in downtown Sun Prairie.
“People aren’t going to want to hear that. Jimmy, are you sure?” Esser asked. Oh yeah. All right. Yeah, they’re cheering for you, Jimmy. Well, I’ve got to tell them, so here we go. Let’s do it. And thank you, Jimmy. You’re right. 72 years, members of your group have been here.
“So now I’m ready to tell you what Jimmy just told me. So Jimmy, thanks you all for coming out here — his adoring crowd. I told him I thought there might be a thousand people out here, and I think that’s true,” said the mayor, who by legend is the only one who can speak Jimmy’s native tongue, groundhogese.
“The weather’s good, times are good, people want to be out here and he appreciates the attention. Unfortunately you aren’t going to like what Jimmy has to say,” Esser said. “Jimmy says he looked and he double-checked. He looked at the skies — there’s not a cloud in the sky. He said he sees his shadow — six more weeks of winter.”
After the audible groan from the crowd gathered for the event subsided, the mayor tried to calm them.
“All right, well, but he does his best. He knows you want early spring,” Esser said. “Six weeks, he says, isn’t bad, don’t complain. Things are getting good and it’s a beautiful day today. It is six more weeks of winter and thank you, he says, thank you for coming out and joining him again this year.”
The crowd’s mood was also not lost on Mike Mahnke, the Sun Prairie resident who also works as public address announcer for University of Wisconsin football and men’s and women’s basketball games at Kohl Center in Madison.
“Thank you Mayor Esser. Please, please put away the torches and pitchforks and don’t put away your winter gear just yet,” Mahnke said. “Jimmy says there’s still plenty of time to hit the trails, sharpen your skates and enjoy your favorite winter activities. Six more weeks of winter to enjoy.”
The prediction of early spring meant the inaugural Hibernation Hustle, to benefit the McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club of Sun Prairie, was shortened to just two miles. Runners started on Market Street, ran south to Linnerud Drive, west to South Bird and looped back to Market Street and Cannery Square.
The ceremony included the final appearance by State District 16 Senator Mark Miller, who read a proclamation from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers also proclaiming Feb. 2 as Groundhog Day in Wisconsin. Miller is not seeking reelection to the State Senate this year.
Miller’s proclamation followed Esser reading his own proclamation declaring Feb. 2 as Groundhog Day in Sun Prairie. Mahnke also asked groundhog trivia questions, but when it was time to introduce Esser, Mahnke used his UW announcing voice to introduce Esser as a “six-foot-three-inch forward from Sun Prairie.”
Mahnke also used a few minutes to poke some fun at “other groundhogs” — a reference to Punxsutawney Phil. “They want him to be a robot one day and that having a live groundhog just isn’t proper for prognosticating,” Mahnke said. “So, they can do that. For all we care they can turn all the other groundhogs into robots and Jimmy will be the last standing — the true groundhog that prognosticates accurately every year.”
Mahnke also warmed up the crowd by having them say, “First and 10 Wisconsin” — a Camp Randall Stadium crowd favorite used whenever the Badgers get a first down during the NCAA football season.
Others attending the ceremony included BID Manager Colleen Burke, who celebrated her birthday on Feb. 2, but at Mahnke’s insistence, the crowd simply said “Happy Birthday Colleen” instead of singing because it would have taken too much time. County Board Chair and District 3 Supervisor from Sun Prairie Analiese Eicher joined City Council President Bill Connors as well as alders Maureen Crombie and Mike Jacobs on the dais with the Jimmy the Groundhog mascot and Boys and Girls Club of Dane County CEO Michael Johnson, who thanked the community for its generosity.
Johnson reminded the crowd that the new McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club of Sun Prairie opened Feb. 3. “We’re looking forward to being a part of this community,” Johnson added, “and thank you so much for coming out today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.