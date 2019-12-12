Thierno (pronounced “Chair-no”) Diallo sits comfortably in his Sun Prairie living room and shows how he can pull up WhatsApp footage of Gamou Farms, his farm and training center, in his hometown of Mali, West Africa to communicate with his manager.
It’s a task farmers in the last century would have never imagined possible.
“It’s a teaching farm,” he explained, “to give back.”
Diallo spends a month at Gamou Farms every summer. He hopes to someday host an exchange program, where UW students Ag students can visit Mali (population 19.7 million), and Mali farmers can come to Wisconsin.
Diallo has lived in Wisconsin since 1995 and has served as a senior research specialist in UW-Madison’s Department of Agronomy since 2007. At the time of this interview, he was trying to finish Wisconsin corn harvest evaluations before the Thanksgiving holiday.
In 2016, Diallo self-published his first book, Nieggri in Moscow under Gorbachev: My life as a foreign student in USSR. Diallo moved to the Republic of Moldova in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) in 1986 and stayed for six years to complete his master’s degree in agronomy.
World politics and the Russian education system underwent considerable change when the Soviet Union, a communist nation, transitioned into the Russian capitalist nation it is today.
Diallo said he did not keep journals during his time there, but created the memoir from memory over many years.
Diallo recently served as part of a panel of authors at the Columbus Public Library and delivered a reading and talk on the book. He hopes to educate the next generation.
We have the power, Diallo said, “to make our own kids better citizens, and show them how to embrace your brother and fellow human being.”
“We [his student group] did not know all the problems before we went,” Diallo said.
History
Moldova, Russia was located about 925 miles from the Berlin Wall. After World War II, Germany split into four allied occupation zones, including East German and West German territories. Four-way occupation of the city of Berlin began in June 1945 after the conclusion of World War II.
After many deflected, with a surge in 1958, the Berlin Wall was built in 1961 and the border was closed.
The wall was formed of barbed wire and concrete, and served to keep Western people from undermining the socialist state. Its ultimate goal was to prevent Eastern Germans from deflecting from the West.
The Berlin Wall fell in 1989, in the middle of Diallo’s time there, and the reunification of East and West Germany was made official on October 3, 1990.
Diallo said the change did not happen overnight. “For years afterwards,” he said, “it felt like everything was in shambles before they found their footing.”
Student life
As a young boy in Mali, Diallo remembered his mother saying, “We need a doctor in the family.” He majored in biology as an undergraduate and then arrived at a crossroads: attend expensive medical school in France, or accept a free scholarship to complete master’s work in the Soviet Union. He chose the latter.
Diallo says he had taken German language courses in high school. “But once I got to Moldova I spent a year taking Russian courses,” he said. Master’s coursework then took five years, and Diallo had a close-knit relationship with other foreign students.
Upon his arrival in 1986, Soviets could not travel due to the closed borders, but foreign students could travel freely. The USSR was a superpower invested in space and weapons, but all stores were government-owned.
Diallo and his group of friends traveled to West Germany and Europe to bring back Western goods and sell them. Items like socks and lipsticks were heartily received. Diallo acknowledged this was illegal and says certain students took it too far, becoming more interested in making money than their studies.
“As a young kid, you had to have a strong background to know the correct thing to do,” he said.
“And after the wall came down, our business disappeared.”
Soviet stores might be full of shoes, but they were inventoried on the average size, and by the time you arrived, they might be out of yours, Diallo said.
“Or the average person eats ‘this amount’ per day, so the grocery stores ordered ‘this’. Trying to regulate all of this was hard,” he said. And as a result, items like butter, milk or oil were scarce or very expensive.
Diallo said it was possible to bribe the storeowners if you paid twice the price so they could pocket money, or you could barter. In schools, everything was government-run and free, and science labs were well-furnished, Diallo said.
At school, Diallo said that there was a resentment of foreigners with a higher standard of living. In the dormitories, a foreigner’s Walkman or clothes might be stolen.
Racist attitudes and crime were rampant. As a black person, Diallo risked getting beat up. He said militia would follow him, and a sign-in book in the dormitories captured his comings and goings for the police force.
The AIDS epidemic was new and black people were singled out as the cause in public places. “This meant our group of students avoided bars, restaurants, movies,” Diallo said. “Our life was in the dorms or playing soccer in the yard.”
“I got into fights,” said Diallo, “but others were not so lucky.”
There were thoughts to quit within the foreign students. But Diallo said going home would’ve meant starting over. He had the strength to believe better days were ahead.
Agronomy experience
Upon graduation, Diallo went home to Mali, but he could not find a job. He moved to France and farmed in Normandy but set his sights on the U.S. in the early 1990s.
“I called the U.S. Embassy in France from a phone booth, and was linked to the U.S. Department of Agriculture,” Diallo recalled. He typed and sent letters, and was matched to a farmer in Sheboygan.
“I would not trade that experience for anything,” he said of working on a dairy farm.
He met his wife, Jennifer, while working at a farm in Sun Prairie, “and the rest is history,” he recalled.
Diallo has travelled through some of the darkest times of modern history. But better days were ahead, and he has given the next generation agricultural experience to succeed.
Diallo’s book, Nieggri in Moscow under Gorbachev: My life as a foreign student in USSR, is self-published. Available on Amazon.com, copies can also be purchased by emailing gamoufarms@gmail.com with your request.
