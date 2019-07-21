During a two hour Sun Prairie City Council meeting, alders on July 16 postponed final adoption of the 2019-39 City of Sun Prairie Comprehensive Plan for two months.
Alders removed sidewalk installation on the bulb of cul-de-sacs as part of a revised sidewalk policy that was adopted as part of the plan. That came after two residents complained about the city’s policy about installing sidewalks on dead end streets, eyebrows and cul-de-sacs, and comments from two alders about the difficulties associated with snow removal on those types of streets.
The consideration of the comprehensive plan was preceded by alders listening to testimony from residents concerned about high taxes, affordable housing, the number of apartments and the city’s sidewalk policy, as well as comments made during last week’s Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting.
Alders decided to postpone the final adoption of the Comprehensive Plan until Sept. 17 because of staff and aldermanic absences during the coming weeks.
Museum construction budget amendment OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from Sun Prairie Museum Director Helen Wirka and Director of Public Services/City Engineer Adam Schleicher, alders approved a budget amendment of $82,000 for work to be done at the museum.
According to a memo from Wirka, The council approved a $117,000 budget amendment for the Museum in March 2019 to address several deferred maintenance issues in the building.
City staff received quotes for the work necessary to make the building ADA compliant, accessible and to renovate areas in need of updating. Staff then created a realistic budget for the project totaling $117,000. However, additional issues arose during the process to prepare specifications for the work and two new needs became necessary which require additional funds to cover that work.
On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, the Public Works Committee met to consider the award of the bid for the museum construction project. The committee approved awarding the bid to MAAS Brothers Construction of Watertown in for $189,400 with an additional $9,600 for contingency.
The Public Works Committee moves to recommend that the city council approve the award of the contract to MAAS Brothers Construction of Watertown and the corresponding budget amendment in the amount of $82,000.
The amount includes the added costs needed for replacing an electrical panel, which is outdated, and the cost of converting a closet and moving a wall to build a second bathroom in the museum.
The electrician expressed concern when seeing the electrical panel and since the museum does not have a fire suppression system, Wirka told alders in the memo that “it is imperative to replace the panel at this time for the safety of visitors, staff, and the museum collection” as well as to bring the museum up to code for visitor capacity, safety and building code compliance.
Proclamation presented
Mayor Paul Esser presented a proclamation to Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department staffers declaring July as parks and recreation month in the City of Sun Prairie.
As noted by Esser in the proclamation, parks and recreation are vitally important to establishing and maintaining the quality of life, ensuring the health of all citizens, and contributing to the economic and environmental well-being of our city and region. The proclamation also cited the U.S. House of Representatives’ designation of July as Parks and Recreation Month.
The proclamation stated parks and recreation programs build healthy, active communities that aid in the prevention of chronic disease and improve the mental and emotional health of all citizens. Those programs also increase a community’s economic prosperity through increased property values, expansion of the local tax base, increased tourism, the attraction and retention of businesses and crime reduction.
The proclamation also noted that parks and natural recreation areas improve water quality, protect groundwater, prevent flooding, improve the quality of the air we breathe, provide vegetative buffers to development, and produce habitat for wildlife.
Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom thanked the mayor for the proclamation (see her comments at sunprairiestar.com in the Videos section).
Staffers also shook hands with alders following the presentation of the proclamation.
Temporary Class B Licenses approved
During the council’s consent agenda, alders approved two Temporary Class B Licenses to sell Fermented Malt Beverages:
• For for the Sun Prairie Lions Club for the Taste of Sun Prairie being held July 27, 2019 at Angell Park.
• For the American Legion Post 333 for the annual Sweet Corn Festival being held Aug. 15-18, 2019, also at Angell Park.
Rights-of-Way abandoned
Acting on a recommendation from city planning staff, alders approved vacation of several street rights-of-way in the Smith’s Crossing neighborhood.
The City of Sun Prairie and Veridian Homes PB, LLC sought the vacation of portions of rights-of-way of Wildflower Way, Winding Stream Way, Leopold Way, and Corbet Street to facilitate the lot layout that was approved with the preliminary plat of the McCoy Addition to Smith’s Crossing.
The resolution to vacate the street was introduced on May 7, pursuant to state law. All property owners adjacent to the rights-of-way proposed for vacation received the notice of this request via certified mail, and city staff did not receive any objections of the request to vacate the rights-of-way.
