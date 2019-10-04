The Wisconsin Association of School Boards has designated Oct. 6-12 as Wisconsin School Board Week as a time to build awareness and understanding of the vital function an elected board of education plays in communities.
The Sun Prairie Area School District joins all public school districts across the state to celebrate Wisconsin School Board Week to honor local board members for their commitment to Sun Prairie and its children.
The key work of school boards is to raise student achievement by:
● Creating a vision for what the community wants the school district to be and for making student achievement the top priority;
● Establishing standards for what students will be expected to learn and be able to do;
● Ensuring progress is measured to be sure the district’s goals are achieved and students are learning at expected levels;
● Being accountable for their decisions and actions by continually tracking and reporting results;
● Creating a safe, orderly climate where students can learn and teachers can teach;
● Forming partnerships with others in the community to solve problems; and
● Focusing attention on the need for continuous improvement by questioning, refining and revising issues related to student achievement.
School board members give the Sun Prairie community a voice in education decision-making and being a school board member, though recognized in October, is a year-round commitment.
The members currently serving our district are as follows: Dr. Steve Schroeder, Tom Weber, Carol Sue Albright, Dave Hoekstra, Marilyn Ruffin, Bryn Horton, Caren Diedrich, Emily Flood, and Quinn Williams.
