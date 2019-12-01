A Lodi woman has pleaded no contest to charges in connection to the October 2018 beating death of her boyfriend at the couple’s Town of Dane home.
McKayla R. Tracy, 21, pleaded no contest to felony murder-party to the crime, in the death of 24-year-old Dalton Ziegler, at a Nov. 25 Dane County Circuit Court plea hearing.
Tracy is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 31.
Tracy made her no contest plea after the court refused to accept an Alford plea from her at Monday’s hearing. Under that plea, a defendant does not admit the act but admits that prosecution could likely prove the charge.
Tracy is the last of three defendants to be sentenced in Ziegler’s death.
Jacob A. Johnson, 25, of Sun Prairie and Drew A. Luber, 22, of DeForest, each entered guilty pleas early this year to felony murder-party to a crime in connection to the crime.
Johnson was sentenced to seven years in prison and Luber was given a six-year prison sentence.
According to the criminal complaint, Tracy reportedly thought that Ziegler was cheating on her with a girl attending a party at their house. Tracy called up Johnson and Luber and asked them to come to the couple’s Hwy. 113 Town of Dane home to confront Ziegler.
After breaking down a bedroom door, Johnson struck Ziegler repeatedly in the face, until he saw blood pouring from his nose, while Luber restrained Ziegler so he couldn’t defend himself. Tracy, Johnson and Luber then stole money and a credit card from Ziegler and left the severely injured Ziegler to die, according to law enforcement.
An autopsy by the Dane County Medical Examiner reported that Ziegler’s body had multiple blunt force head injuries, including facial fractures.
Tracy remains in custody at the Dane County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
