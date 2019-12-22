As expected, the Sun Prairie School Board on Dec. 16 approved two items related to the establishment of a joint Sun Prairie Area School District-City of Sun Prairie employee wellness clinic at the Sun Prairie Dean Clinic.
The board approved a Dean/SSM Employee Health and Wellness Clinic Agreement and an Interagency Agreement with the City of Sun Prairie which assigns some of the costs associated with the clinic.
“I do want to stress that we are still working all of the details out,” remarked Assistant Superintendent — Business & Operations Continuous Improvement Janet Rosseter. The Sun Prairie City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with the SPASD about the clinic earlier this month.
The approval draws to a conclusion discussions that began earlier this year between the city and the school district, including a joint meeting of both the Sun Prairie School Board and the Sun Prairie City Council that included an extensive presentation about the clinic.
Board President Steve Schroeder said the timeline for the new joint wellness clinic shows a July 2020 opening date.
Interior design of new school: So far so good
The board also reviewed a walk-through, 3D interior design of the new Sun Prairie West High School with assistance from Bray Architects (watch the board meeting on demand at ksun.tv to see the walk-through).
The walk-through from the school’s main entrance near the office showed few architectural details, but did show most hallways and collaborative spaces on the first level, as well as the large commons area.
One feature in the commons area will allow students to sit on bleachered “steps” as well as tables. Dining areas will be located in each of the wings at the new school.
Another feature is the ability to feature student artwork in frames that are attached to the walls in the hallways.
Hallways may be used as collaborative spaces in each wing, with tables and other movable furniture that allows break-out sessions, class collaboration or individualized instruction. Students and teachers can also see from classrooms across the hallways into other discipline areas, such as art and auto shop.
Both representatives from Bray Architects indicated the concepts were still being developed, as well as exteriors and specific interior architectural elements.
One element of Sun Prairie West High School that will be different than Sun Prairie East High School: elevators. Bray representatives said elevators will be located throughout the building and that there will be more than the two elevators located at Sun Prairie East High School.
Board members were generally receptive of the design and interior colors and did not request changes.
Bray representatives said they would return with more detailed renderings in the future, but did not give a specific date.
