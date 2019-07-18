City officials are getting closer to a solution to students parking in neighborhoods around Sun Prairie High School with an ordinance that would restrict parking around mailboxes.
Plans are under way to also restrict parking on some streets to improve safety and motorist sight lines in the Meadow Crossing neighborhood.
The ordinance, given an OK by the Public Works Committee earlier this month, would restrict parking within 10 feet of mailboxes on Sanibel Lane, Pelican Lane, Hawthorn Drive, Sandstone Trail, Whitetail Drive (from Hawthorn Drive to Remington Way) and Remington Way.
Resident Dave Nicholson, who spoke during public input at the July 9 Public Works Committee, asked for more.
“The mailbox restriction is welcomed, but there are still concerns,” Nicholson said.
He said the ordinance won’t help motorists who can’t see around cars at busy intersections and where children play.
Based on Nicholson’s request, the Public Works Committee asked for city staff to draft an ordinance that would restrict parking when school is in session on Sandstone Trail from Pelican Lane to Hawthorn Drive.
City staff is expected to draft that ordinance and bring it to the Sun Prairie City Council for a vote, along with the ordinance restricting parking around mailboxes.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker said that will allow time for the city to notify residents of the proposed changes.
Clean up
Two years overdue, the city’s solid waste digesters are going to get cleaned and inspected. The digesters treat organic solids generated from the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
The clean-up is estimated to cost around $50,000. Requests for proposals are due back by earlier August.
City officials said if the digesters are not cleaned regularly, rags, sand, undigested grease, and other debris can build up and impact the operation’s efficiency.
Heated to 94 degrees, the solids are mixed and held for 50 days while specialized bacteria stabilize the solids and produce methane gas. The gas provides enough energy to supply 60 percent of the wastewater plants heating. The remaining solids are dewatered and spread on agricultural land.
One Public Works Committee member suggested that it would be a good idea to videotape the digester clean-up so Sun Prairie residents could understand and learn more about the process.
