Emerge Wisconsin, the state’s premier organization for recruiting and training Democratic women to run for political office, announced Dec. 19 that it has selected its 2020 class.
This year’s group of 30 women -- including one from Sun Prairie -- are doctors, teachers, business leaders, social workers, and organizers. They are immigrants, first-generation Americans, and fifth-generation Wisconsinites. These women represent a broad tapestry of backgrounds, identities, and life experiences, and we need their voices at decision-making tables.
“Emerge Wisconsin is thrilled to welcome our class of 2020,” said Erin Forrest, Executive Director of Emerge Wisconsin. “Our organization selects exceptional applicants, who are eager to take what they learn back to their communities. These women are passionate about health care, education, the climate crisis, clean water and so many more of the critical issues Wisconsinites face. More important than any one issue is their shared passion for public service, and their desire to make a difference.”
Emerge Wisconsin’s training program offers Democratic women who want to run for public office a unique opportunity. Women who are accepted receive 70 hours of in-depth education over six months that empowers them to run for office—and win.
The program’s trainers are comprised of an elite team of campaign consultants, advisors and staff, who have been involved in some of the most successful campaigns and initiatives seen in recent election cycles.
Participants learn from these experts and develop practical knowledge in areas such as public speaking, fundraising, campaign strategy, voter contact, media and messaging and others.
Candidates also meet an array of dynamic women who hold elected and appointed office and become a part of a supportive network, which includes a national association of Emerge alumnae, the Emerge board and advisory council members.
Emerge Wisconsin has a proven track record for getting Democratic women elected. Since the organization launched in 2006, the program has equipped more than 300 women with the skills needed to bring change to their communities. More than half of the alumnae have gone on to run for political office or been appointed to local boards or commissions, and of those who have gone on to run for an elected position, 65% have won.
Criteria for selection into the class includes: evidence of political leadership experience or potential; meaningful involvement in workplace or community; interest in pursuing political office; demonstrated ability to bring together disparate groups to achieve a goal; ability and desire to build effective networks; ability to articulate a personal political vision; demonstrated ability to inspire others; and commitment to full participation and attendance requirements of the trainings.
The Sun Prairie resident named to the class is Faustina Bohling, currently a member of the City of Sun Prairie's Personnel Committee. Bohling is a human resources business professional with experience in strategy, inclusion and diversity, community engagement, and program management.
Bohling currently serves as Senior Director of Human Reources, as well as works in the community engaging in topics around inclusion. Bohling has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Masters Certificate of Sustainability Leadership from Edgewood College. In addition, she completed the Leadership Institute program, which is part of the University’s Division of Learning Communities for Institutional Change & Excellence (LCICE). She is also an active volunteer and board member of the City of Sun Prairie Bicycling Sub-Committee, Latino Professionals Association, and Kennedy Heights Community Center.
Besides Bohling, the Emerge Wisconsin Class of 2020 includes: Rowan Abbott, Madison; Deb Andraca, Whitefish Bay; Amanda Avalos, Milwaukee; Elizabeth Cox, Fitchburg; Becca Donaldson, Wauwatosa; Dora Drake, Milwaukee; Loreen Gage, Cottage Grove; Holly Hatcher, Middleton; Angela Jenkins, Madison; Katie Kegel, Milwaukee; Brittany Keyes, Beloit; Annie Knudson, Phillips; Grace Lacke, Cambridge; Lauren Lopez Gonzalez, Milwaukee; Jameelah Love, Milwaukee; Tanya Mclean, Kenosha; Staci Nielson, Janesville; Quinn Otero, Milwaukee; Jennifer Priesgen, Lomira; Maureen Purcell, Madison; Vanessa Quiroz, Kenosha; Kerry Reis, Hudson; Ruth Rohlich, Madison; Jolene Schatzinger, Ripon; Melissa Stoner, Platteville; Laura Valderrama, Shorewood Hills; Lindsey Vang, Brown Deer; Brittany Vulich, Mequon and Amanda WhiteEagle, Black River Falls.
