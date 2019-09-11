Sun Prairie police arrested a 71-year-old Marshall woman on Wednesday for her eighth offense of operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (OWI).
According to SPPD Sgt. Ray Thomson, at around 4:40 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2019, police received a report of a possible intoxicated driver traveling east on Main Street near Clarmar Drive in the City of Sun Prairie.
Based on information provided by the reporting party, the vehicle was stopped by Sun Prairie Police.
Thomson said the driver of the vehicle was identified as Pearl Burdick, age 71 of Marshall, was subsequently arrested for OWI-8th Offense, a felony. She was booked into the Dane County Jail on the felony OWI charge and a parole hold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.