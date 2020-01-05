The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce will host a social media strategy seminar from 8-9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6 at Sun Prairie Utilities, 125 W. Main St.
Business owners often hear about social media strategy, but is it right? What tools are you using? How does it align with your other marketing?
But how much time and effort are you putting into content creation? Content is king today. Good content can overcome a weak strategy, while the best strategy in the world will fail without the appropriate content.
This session will cover the various forms of content, what’s appropriate (or inappropriate) for specific social media outlets, what content works with various demonstrations and how important it is to properly invest in content creation in your social media.
Presenter Steve Noll has been working in the marketing industry for more than 25 years and has been a full-time professor of Marketing for 14 years at Madison College.
Noll developed and taught the first social media class in the nation more than 10 years ago and has continued to explore cutting edge digital marketing technology and how businesses can use this to connect to consumers. He has a bachelor’s degree in speech communications from UW-Whitewater and an MBA with a Marketing emphasis.
The cost of the seminar is $15 per chamber member or $25 for non-chamber members, and includes the presentation, resource materials and refreshments.
Learn more information or make reservations by calling the chamber at 608-837-4547.
