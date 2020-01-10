With more residents coming to the City of Sun Prairie, does the city need to increase the number of alderperson districts?
That’s the question that will be set before a task force of city alders and residents.
District 2 Alder and City Council President Bill Connors said the time has come to increase the number of alderperson districts.
The City of Sun Prairie has four districts with two alders per district. With a population of 34,926, that’s 8,732 residents per district.
Connors calls the current structure antiquated, dating back to 1958 when the village became a city and there were around 1,000 residents in a district.
Increasing the number of alder district, he said, will be a plus for city alders and residents.
“It will allow each district to be smaller, with fewer residents geographically and will be easier for alders to get to know and have better access to them,” Connors said.
He said as the city grows creating more districts could encourage people of color and parents with children still at home to run for office. He said it would make campaigning easier and less expensive, and less doors to knock during election time.
Connors pointed to other Wisconsin cities that have populations similar to Sun Prairie showing a range from Beloit with one district of 36,548 residents and seven alders, to Superior at 10 districts with one alderperson to serve 2,722 residents in each district.
District 4 Alder Mary Polenske said she was not in favor of making changes right now, especially going to a one alder-per-district model.
“I personally appreciate having two alders in my district,” Polenske said. “I like to have that second person so that we can discuss items that might be of concern in our district.”
Connors said he is pushing for the task force review now with the 2020 census and redistricting boundaries changing.
The Committee of the Whole OK’d Connors’ motion at the Jan. 7 meeting to create a task force to review the current alderperson district structure and see if changes are warranted.
The mayor would appoint two alders and five city residents to the task force if the city council approves the initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.