Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain expected. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of snow expected overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.