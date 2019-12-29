Sun Prairie police are continuing to investigate a Dec. 22 shooting that involved a Wild Iris Street residence and a Madison man who was subsequently arrested.
Sun Prairie Police and Madison Police SWAT team members on Dec. 23 arrested a 25-year-old Madison man in connection with a Dec. 22 shooting in Sun Prairie.
As previously reported, Sun Prairie Police Sgt. Brenda Dahlen said on Sunday Dec. 22, 2019 at approximately 12:22 p.m. the Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) received a report of shots fired in front of 1435 Wild Iris St., near the Sun Prairie Northeast YMCA. Several bullets struck the outside of a house on Wild Iris, but there were no injuries. Dahlen said it appeared the shooting was a targeted incident.
A K-9 completed a search of the Smith’s Crossing neighborhood near the YMCA without locating any suspect. SPPD officers are still at the scene investigating the crime scene, according to local police radio chatter.
SPPD Detective Sgt. Ryan Cox said on Monday, Dec. 23, investigators from the Sun Prairie Police Department along with members of Madison Police Department SWAT executed two search warrants involving the addresses of 4310 and 4312 Dwight Drive in the City of Madison in relation to the shooting investigation.
Jeff C. Starks was taken into custody and booked into Dane County Jail on one charge of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.
Cox said the investigation is still active, and that more information will be released when it becomes available.
Individuals with further information are asked to call SPPD Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or the Tip Line at 608-837-6300.
