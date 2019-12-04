Sun Prairie resident Richard Schierloh lives a full life at 87. He’ll offer iced tea on a warm fall afternoon and discuss his art in depth, including a 40-year career as a car designer at the Ford Motor Company.
Afterwards, since biking season is done, he’s off to complete a three-mile walk around his Smith’s Crossing neighborhood.
Schierloh currently teaches painting at the Colonial Club and moved to Sun Prairie in 2010. The Colonial Club website states his classes are in “high demand” – but he will only teach six students at a time to work on watercolor paintings and drawing. Schierloh only teaches from November to May so he can enjoy his summers biking on nearby trails.
Locally, Schierloh has painted and raffled an art piece for the Colonial Club Strawberry Fest for many years. He likes to paint local landmarks, like the Crosse House on Main Street, and include a time-appropriate automobile nearby.
Schierloh is collaborating on a two-year book project on the history of Lincoln automobiles, completing new illustrations of cars from the 1930s up until the 1960s.
All this requires plenty of research to retain authenticity. Schierloh notes there are cars that he designed in the book. For the rest, he must jump into the designer’s mind.
Schierloh said he can’t remember a time when he didn’t draw. Art to him means helping others discover the world and bringing out the possibilities of people. His childhood drawing board, kept as a keepsake, has car drawings on it.
Schierloh said certain people are talented artists, but the talent needs to be coaxed out, as is the case in his Colonial Club class.
“If you are capable of doing this, it’s in your genes,” he said. “However, anyone can learn. My students are all surprised at what they have accomplished in class.”
Schierloh grew up in Dayton, Ohio. He studied at the Dayton Art Institute, majoring in drawing and painting. He attended Wayne State University and earned a master’s degree, also in drawing and painting.
During his job search, Schierloh’s classmate who told him, “Come up to Ford.” Out of school during the summer of 1955, he was hired by Ford as a car designer.
At the last minute, he grabbed a watercolor painting of a boat he had made in the service and brought a few sketches of cars in his portfolio. The charcoal drawing, he recalled, completely changed the tone of the interview into a job offer. Called to the Navy, Schierloh served for six months and then returned to Ford.
These were the Lee Iacocca years, the executive who joined Ford in 1946 and was promoted through the ranks, serving as president of Ford Motor Company until his departure in 1978.
As was the workplace custom, Schierloh remembered that designers were expected to wear suits to work and could take off their suit jackets to draw but had to wear them if they were walking through the factory.
Schierloh said car designers were called “stylists” and it changed over to “designers” in the 1970s to better fit the company’s image as a manufacturing world leader.
In the days before computers, Ford designers drew on vellum, semi-transparent sheets of paper. Schierloh says designers were given certain specifications and dimensions and drew new models. They learned what features the company was looking for and there was much discussion of what they would look like.
Managers visited designers at their drawing boards and marked favorites with pins on potential designs. Clay models were produced as the next part of the process. Designers worked three years in advance.
“If you received three pins, you could practically call up your wife and tell her to buy a fur coat,” Schierloh recalled.
Schierloh said the 1967 Cougar is still a favorite at car shows. During his career he worked on Ford’s Cougar, Mercury, Lincoln, and Thunderbird brands.
When Schierloh lived in Ohio and Michigan with his wife and four children, he enjoyed painting seascapes and lighthouses. He moved to Sun Prairie to be near his son, Peter, and daughter-in-law, Heather. He enjoys visiting and playing with his two grandsons (he has six grandchildren altogether).
Schierloh said he has a theory that people from Sun Prairie come from all over, making it easy to accommodate newcomers.
“I needed to get to know friends outside my family,” Schierloh said, “and the Colonial Club was the perfect resource for that.”
